Tom Brady’s “Girlfriend” Reese Witherspoon Wants To Invest in Lewis Hamilton’s Beloved $2.8 Billion Soccer Club

Tom Brady had a turbulent 2022 with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, divorcing him soon after he came out of retirement. Then his FTX investments nosedived in the market. Thus, 2022 is a year for him to forget.

But as per the rumors, 2023 has started to be kinder to the NFL legend. According to the latest reports, Brady has started to date Academy award winner Reese Witherspoon. The 47-year-old Hollywood actor has confirmed her divorce from Jim Doth after the separated couple posted their marital update on Instagram.

Now, with the murmurs around the new rumored couple, a story related to Brady’s friend Lewis Hamilton has resurfaced. Witherspoon has a colossal net worth of $400 million, and she revealed how she is interested in a Premier League opportunity that is close to Hamilton’s heart.

Reese Witherspoon wants to invest in Lewis Hamilton’s beloved club

Witherspoon is an avid soccer fan. She has already invested in the MLS side Nashville, and when asked if she has any interest in any Premier League club, she was prompt to answer.

“If there’s space in Arsenal, all my sons and everybody would be really excited. That’s our favorite team. “We watched the game the other day. It was bananas! That’s our team,” said Witherspoon.

Hamilton is a childhood supporter of Arsenal, and like Witherspoon, he has also started investing in sporting franchises. In 2022, he was a part of the Denver Broncos takeover by the Walton-Penner group and is now reported to be with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to purchase Manchester United.

He also showed interest in the recent sale of Chelsea, but so far hasn’t talked about being a part of Arsenal’s ownership. But the seven-time-world champion could give it a go if an opportunity arises.

Tom Brady and his rumored girlfriend have too much in common

Apart from Brady and Witherspoon having children from their lengthy marriages and becoming recently divorced, the couple has more in common than what meets the eye. During the pandemic, the duo was shamed for getting involved in a million-dollar scandal.

The US government declared the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the pandemic to save small businesses. However, despite having massive wealth, both personalities applied for low-interest loans meant for the common people.

It appeared that the duo took a $1 million worth loan each. Even Khloe Kadarshian and Kanye West surfaced in the scandal list. A petition signed by 180,000 people also was made for them to return the money. Despite this backlash, their amounts were forgiven.