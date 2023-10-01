Amid Producing Lewis Hamilton’s $140,000,000 Movie, Apple is All Set to Venture into F1 With $2,000,000,000

Apple joined hands with Lewis Hamilton for his upcoming movie. The American multinational tech company is reported to produce the $140,000,000 movie named Apex. Amid this, Apple has hinted at a potential entry to F1 through broadcasting with their $2,000,000,000 entry offer, reported the Business F1, as per 9to5Mac.

Apple has claimed the exclusive rights of the upcoming movie, which is c0-produced by Hamilton. The movie is a fictional film revolving around an F1 driver. Interestingly, there were real pitstops allotted to them for the shooting during this year’s British Grand Prix.

The movie has Brad Pitt in its leading role and was shot in Silverstone and Hungaroring this season. Admittedly, this was Apple’s direct involvement in F1, but this time they are more ambitious.

Apple’s big step in F1

Apple, the global tech giant based in the United States, has shared their interest in taking a direct part in F1. In doing so, they have offered $2 billion a year to claim the streaming rights of Formula 1 races throughout the year, as per Business F1.

This value is regarded as double of what the F1 group gets from it’s global TV rights. According to reports, Apple’s interest in F1 peaked after they were massively successful in MLS Season Pass.

Once acquired, an Apple F1 pass would like to stream F1 live on Apple TV+ in the Apple app or as a standalone subscription. If the American tech giants manage to acquire the deal, this will be massively important for the F1 fans in the US.

How can Apple enter F1?

Apart from producing Apex of Lewis Hamilton, Apple can directly take the streaming rights from F1 as they are offering twice the sum currently provided by the global TV rights. However, the question remains whether the Liberty Media would agree with it.

Currently, the streaming rights are exclusive with F1TV for most of the areas, and Apple’s inclusion will see a complete overhaul. All in all, this deal might prove very worthy for the fans in North America.

This is because most of the sport enthusiast Americans hold Apple TV+ from Apple and therefore, can be in direct touch with the application. This might prove to be another masterstroke if Liberty Media agrees on the deal after Netflix’s Drive to Survive.