George Russell Thanked Lewis Hamilton for Not Retiring After the 2021 Heartbreak – “You Saved My Career”

George Russell once described his first meeting with Lewis Hamilton back in 2009 as if he was meeting a “superhero“. A famous picture of the two from that year began circulating the internet soon after the 25-year-old’s move to Mercedes was confirmed back in 2021. In the image, Russell can be seen hunting Hamilton for an autograph. Over a decade later, the two are now teammates at Mercedes. However, the same was only possible because Hamilton chose not to retire after his 2021 heartbreak. Russell thanked the seven-time champion for the same in an interview earlier this year.

Speaking to Channel 4 Sport, Russell said, “I am in such a fortunate position because I am going up against the best ever. So, I said to Lewis recently, ‘You saved my career’ because if he left after the 2021 season and I joined in 2022, people would have been pointing the finger at me, saying ‘You’re the reason why we are not quick‘”.

When the interviewer asked what was Hamilton’s reply, Russell joked that he may need to pay the 38-year-old now. While Russell may be grateful to Hamilton for staying at Mercedes for longer, he is as ruthless as anyone can be on the race track.

Since Russell knows that he is going up against the best, he knows that he cannot afford to give an inch to Hamilton when the two are racing each other. In the same interview, Russell also explained how he is keen to become a world champion.

The 25-year-old seems to be on the right path to achieving his goal as he made a statement of intent in his first season at Mercedes by beating Hamilton in the championship. Russell finished fourth last season with 275 points, while Hamilton finished sixth with 240 points.

George Russell idolizes Lewis Hamilton

Although Lewis Hamilton is his main rival on the race track, George Russell has the highest amount of respect for his Mercedes teammate and even idolizes him. In an interview with Sky Sports back in 2021, Russell explained how he felt “special” to meet Hamilton for the first time back in 2009.

Russell then explained how meeting Hamilton made him certain of what passion he wanted to pursue. “I want to be like him (Hamilton). I want to be an F1 driver and I want to win world championships“, explained Russell.

However, with Hamilton still hungry to win a record eighth championship, it will be a tall order for Russell to accomplish his goal. The 25-year-old will need to ensure that he is in top form whenever Mercedes can build a car that is capable of fighting for wins and the championship.

While both Hamilton and Russell seem to have a decent relationship so far as teammates, things could change if they are fighting for the title.