Amid Rumors Of Hamilton Firing Her, Unhappy Angela Cullen Drops Major Hint On “Seeing Lewis Alone”

Lewis Hamilton’s split with Angela Cullen has broken multiple hearts recently. After several years together, the duo parted ways which came as shocking news to many. As the split became visible during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualification, Cullen dropped a major hint on her former partner.

As per reports, Hamilton’s former trainer recently liked a definitive post on Instagram. She reacted to a post that said the F1 world hasn’t yet adjusted to seeing the seven-time world champion walking alone down the paddock or in the garage.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the duo announced their separation on social media. While Cullen took to her Instagram to share an emotional message for the Briton, the 38-year-old penned a beautiful farewell post on her.

Hamilton and Cullen have worked together for seven years. The New Zealander joined hands with the British driver in 2016 as his performance coach through the renowned Hintsa coaching organization. Together they won multiple accolades in Mercedes.

After joining the Briton as his trainer, the 48-year-old saw the driver pick up four driver’s championships. While the duo helped Mercedes pick up six constructors championships in their seven years of being together.

To some extent, the performance coach has been a shadow figure to the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton declined to open up on split

Usually an open man to the media, Hamilton, however, was different from his former performance coach. The Silver Arrows driver showed a different side to him when asked about the reason for his split with her.

Lewis Hamilton about Angela Cullen pic.twitter.com/7q1X1VyZM7 — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) March 18, 2023

When asked about it, the former McLaren driver nodded his head and promptly said “no” to the media. This brings out a perception that the duo might not have a good farewell in the end.

The Briton pulled the plug on Cullen, says Toto Wolff

As per a report published by Autosport, it was the Mercedes driver who pulled the plug on his performance coach. Talking about this, the Silver Arrows team principal shared that such changes come when things don’t work out anymore.

As a part of an honest appraisal, Wolff shared on development as an organization. When things don’t work out anymore, one has to be honest about it and bring out change, stated the Austrian team boss.

Furthermore, the team principal also asserted that the team will stand with its star driver on whatever decision he takes.