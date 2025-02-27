“We’ve Gone Through a Lot Together”: Lewis Hamilton on Having Angela Cullen Back in His Team

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen have been working together for many years in the F1 paddock. The Kiwi trainer first joined the ranks of Mercedes and linked up with Hamilton during the 2016 season.

Post that, the #44 driver went on a juggernaut of four consecutive world championships from 2017 to 2020 — an achievement in which Cullen had a crucial role to play. Under her recommended diet and recovery regimen, Hamilton‘s fitness improved by leaps and bounds, which helped him maintain his supremacy on track without any hiccup.

After seven years together, Cullen finally quit the Brackley-based team and F1 altogether in 2023, as she did not want to put up with the increasing stress of the F1 schedule.

Now, she’s back on board with the seven-time world champion as he transitions into an epic chapter of his career with Ferrari. And Hamilton had no trouble in convincing her to return to the sport for being his ally once again.

“Me and Angela have a very good relationship, we’ve known each other for a long, long time, “ he said when speaking about her return as quoted on X (formerly Twitter). He went on to emphasize the impact of Cullen’s return to his side.

Sir Lewis Hamilton speaking on Angela Cullen being back pic.twitter.com/sFvc9S0FR2 — sim (@simsgazette) February 27, 2025

“We’ve gone through a lot together. Asking her to come and start this new chapter with me and her accepting, it was really exciting,” he added.

Cullen has already assimilated herself into the Maranello-based squad. In fact, she was with the 40-year-old since his very first day with the team and has also returned to the paddock with the 2025 pre-season testing in full swing at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain.

Hamilton relies on his strong foundations for Ferrari stint

After spending 12 years with Mercedes, the transition into Ferrari would have come as a competitive and cultural shock for the #44 driver. But he has been settling in well with the team, and feeling comfortable with the SF-25.

Whilst discussing Cullen’s return, Hamilton did concede that he credits the people around him for making this transition smooth. “It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you,” he explained.

The results of this are already evident on the track. Day 2 of the pre-season test in Bahrain saw the former Mercedes driver push the limits of his 2025 Ferrari challenger. He ended up as the fastest of the morning runners, and finished second in the overall standings.

Even his rivals have highlighted his smooth transition as a factor to look out for in the fight for the championship this season. 2025 title favorite, Lando Norris has been sent a warning by Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz after today’s running.

“There are question marks over Charles Leclerc’s race run but Lewis Hamilton seems comfortable in the Ferrari so it is going to be so tight,” he said. While the usual caveats of F1 testing do apply — with lap times being irrelevant due to different run plans — Ferrari seems to have a title contender at their disposal, which would be music to Hamilton’s ears.