Veteran Photojournalist Reveals Why Angela Cullen Left Lewis Hamilton Before Reuniting at Ferrari

Angela Cullen was a pivotal figure in Lewis Hamilton’s success in F1. As his personal trainer from 2016 to 2023, she was by his side throughout his six world championship wins with Mercedes. Beyond managing Hamilton’s fitness and recovery, she also handled his off-track activities, including travel arrangements.

However, in 2023, Cullen made a shocking announcement. She decided to part ways with Hamilton. Their parting was amicable, with Hamilton showering praise on his employee, who had gone on to become a dear friend over the years.

“For the last seven years Angela Cullen has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her,” he said after the Kiwi’s departure.

Still, many wondered why Cullen suddenly left Hamilton high and dry just one race into the 2023 championship, only to return ahead of the 2025 season. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman appears to have dug deep and found an answer to this question.

“While she didn’t resign and Mercedes didn’t push her, to answer that question we need to go back a little with Team Lewis,” Illman said in his latest YouTube video.

He highlighted how Hamilton was managed by Marc Hynes until 2021 when the Briton appointed a company called ‘Cooper’ that was headed by Penny Thou.

Cooper managed Hamilton from 2021 to 2023, but at the beginning of 2023, they thought the then Mercedes driver needed a change. “Insiders I have spoken to suggested that Penny felt that it was time for a change for Lewis. It was decided then Stevo from Mercedes would take over the duties that Angela performed at the track.”

❤️ Lewis Hamilton: “Asking her [Angela Cullen] to come and start this new chapter with me, and her accepting it, was really exciting.” pic.twitter.com/iE87DWzwhQ — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) March 2, 2025

However, Stevo wasn’t a physio or a trainer. So, it created a problem.

Eventually, Hamilton reappointed Hynes as his manager in late 2023 while he was still negotiating for a Ferrari seat in 2025. Hynes and Hamilton brought in Kylie Tomich as his trainer for 2024, but it soon became clear that the void Cullen left remained unfilled.

How Cullen rejoined Hamilton’s support team

Following her split with Hamilton, Cullen left F1 to work in IndyCar alongside her compatriot Marcus Armstrong. In her free time — something she barely had due to F1’s grueling schedule — she pursued other interests like cycling and skydiving.

However, in the weeks leading up to the 2025 campaign, Cullen reappeared by Hamilton’s side.

This move had been in the works for several months, with Hamilton first reaching out to her in mid-2024. Illman highlighted that the offer came to her during the Mid-Ohio race weekend. Naturally, Cullen was reluctant to leave Armstrong abruptly, especially with Hamilton transitioning out of Mercedes.

So, they agreed that Cullen would join Hamilton before the start of his Ferrari stint.

The first hint of this came earlier this year when she was spotted skiing in a red suit besides a #44 sign — Hamilton’s racing number — in the background. After the photo went viral, she deleted her Instagram account to avoid unnecessary attention, as Hamilton was set to be in the spotlight for his move to Ferrari.

Regardless, she was reportedly present at the Fiorano shakedown that Hamilton participated in during the third week of January. Since then, Cullen has steadily been more visible in Ferrari colors by Hamilton’s side. She was also present during pre-season testing in Bahrain, which all but confirmed her return.