Angela Cullen Spotted Working for Lewis Hamilton: F1 Photojournalist Reports It’s No More a ‘Speculation’

Mere hours after Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance in red at Maranello, reports emerged that he was set to reunite with his former trainer, Angela Cullen. Still, the fact that nothing was officially confirmed prevented news of this reunion from blowing up.

Neither Hamilton nor Cullen said anything publicly. Having parted ways with the British driver after the first race of the 2023 season, the Kiwi physiotherapist moved on to IndyCar, where she worked with former Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen also wanted to explore some of her non-F1-related passions, such as cycling, as well as try skydiving and paragliding. Hamilton respected her decision and had nothing but praise for the New Zealander’s contribution to his six titles won at Mercedes.

However, Hamilton now approaches a challenging period in his career. At 40, driving for wins at a demanding team like Ferrari would require the presence of someone trustworthy and reliable. Cullen has come in to fill that role, and this time, her presence has been confirmed.

“Lewis Hamilton’s physio/trainer/performance coach Angela Cullen is back for season 2025!”, veteran photojournalist Kym Illman revealed. “I caught up with the popular New Zealander outside the Bahrain International Circuit picking up a parking pass for Lewis accompanied by Lewis’ head of security.”

Cullen will be in Bahrain to help Hamilton get settled before pre-season testing this week, which will be the first official session of the season for the seven-time World Champion, who is hoping to win another title before hanging up his helmet.

Cullen has been a good luck charm for him in the past, and now that she will be in Italy, close to Hamilton for arguably the final chapter of his F1 career, he will hope for a final hurrah with her.

Hamilton and Cullen’s dynamic

Hamilton has always considered Cullen a close friend who constantly helped him stay in top shape, both physically and mentally. Their bond over seven seasons at Mercedes was exemplary in showing how a driver’s support staff can aid their on-track ambitions while also helping them cope with the pressures of F1.

However, the Kiwi trainer wanted to take a break from the increasing stress of the F1 schedule, which led her to step away from her role as Hamilton’s trainer in March 2023. Still, Hamilton had hinted at the time about a possible reunion with Cullen, whether in F1 or off the track for an adventure like skydiving or cycling.

“Angela and I were talking just the other day, we’re staying in contact quite consistently. As I said before we’ve always been in each other’s lives, always looking forward to our next fun adventure,” the Briton said.

Of late, as rumors began circulating about Cullen possibly returning to F1 as part of Hamilton’s team, she deleted her Instagram account. With no comments from the Kiwi trainer yet, the reason for this remains unclear.

Regardless, it should soon become evident whether she will be actively present in the paddock to assist Hamilton as a Ferrari driver.