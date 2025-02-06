Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s Racing Number Is a Tribute to ‘Idol’ Ayrton Senna

Most F1 drivers have a reason behind choosing their racing numbers. Some stick with a number they’ve used their whole lives, while others have a superstition behind it. Many also turn their numbers into a brand.

Kimi Antonelli, who is just weeks away from making his F1 debut, has chosen to race with the number 12.

Antonelli has been using the number 12 for quite a while, having competed with it in F4 and F2. Previously, the reason behind it wasn’t clear. Since he was in the junior categories, not many paid attention, assuming he might change it upon reaching F1.

However, the 18-year-old stuck with it—because of his idol.

Antonelli chose 12 because of Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, who tragically passed away following a crash at the 1994 San Marino GP but continues to inspire new generations. “I used it from the first time in a single-seater, in Formula 4,” he said to La Gazzetta.

“Ayrton Senna definitely” We asked Kimi Antonelli to name his favorite F1 driver from the last 75 years…#AutosportAwards pic.twitter.com/zYWLsTQ48i — Autosport (@autosport) January 29, 2025

When Antonelli joined the Mercedes junior program, he was 12 years old, which coincidentally, also became the number he got. “…it seemed to be done on purpose… it has always brought me well and I hope it will continue to be like this even in F1,”

Antonelli further explained that while he had never seen Senna, he always understood just how good he was.

“As a child, I watched DVDs of all the seasons of F1. When I saw Senna I was impressed. Since then he has been my idol and even if I have never been lucky enough to watch him race I know that he was a driver but above all an incredible person,” he added.

Antonelli mirrors Senna’s driving style

If Antonelli manages to emulate Senna’s driving style, he is set for a bright future in the sport. He believes that some of Senna’s traits have rubbed off on him.

Antonelli explained that he drives purely by instinct—something Senna was famous for, notably demonstrating it at the 1988 Monaco GP.

The Sao Paulo-born driver lapped astonishingly fast despite his team warning him against it. He outpaced his teammate Alain Prost by a staggering 1.4 seconds per lap, and although he crashed out toward the end, it was a remarkable display of instinctive driving.

Naturally, Antonelli’s talent behind the wheel has generated a lot of hype. He was fast-tracked to F2 (skipping F3) after winning the FRECA series in 2023. Even before his rookie season concluded, Toto Wolff signed him to Mercedes for his F1 debut.

The expectations placed on Antonelli’s shoulders will be massive—something he will have to cope with soon.