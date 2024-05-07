Andrea Stella’s Constant Assurance Kept Lando Norris Calm When Moment of Glory Knocked the Door

With his first Grand Prix win in his 110th race, Lando Norris finally has the monkey off his back. The Briton, however, was not too sure he would reach the milestone in 2024. That was where team principal Andrea Stella played his role in motivating his driver. Stella assured him about the capabilities of the car, which, in turn, helped calm some of the 24-year-old’s nerves.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Stella said, “Lando wanted to make sure if the car is good, I need to be ready. And you know, over the winter we kept telling Lando like, well, the car looks promising, mate, you know. I think this gave him the motivation, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be on the back foot if the car is ready’.”

McLaren failed to meet deadlines and ended up fielding an undercooked car in 2023. The team, however, kept its composure and brought in some remarkable upgrades to improve the pace of the car. By the second half of 2023, McLaren’s MCL60 was arguably the second-fastest car on the grid.

The team carried that momentum in the development of the MCL38 and reaped their rewards in Miami. Even before the Florida upgrade package, McLaren was positioning itself as the worthy disruptor.

Ferrari, while registering frequent podium finishes, could never relax on its laurels. The Woking-based outfit kept knocking on the doors with the help of Norris’ podiums.

Currently, McLaren is keen on snatching Ferrari’s position of being the challenger to Red Bull’s throne. The recent upgrade package and Lando Norris’ sublime win prove the team is on the right track. But is it enough to cause a panic in Milton Keynes?

Why Red Bull would be nervous after Lando Norris’ Miami win

Red Bull, through the genius of Adrian Newey, has stayed on top of the competition ever since the advent of the ground effect regulations. Many, however, believe the Milton Keynes-based outfit is close to maxing out on its potential.

That is because of the restrictive nature of the regulations. Teams like McLaren, meanwhile, are developing continuously and have thrown surprises with each upgrade package.

Lando Norris’ win in Miami was not a result of just the upgrades, though. The 24-year-old had his fair share of luck with the timing of the safety car, which played in his hands.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen broke a part of his floor during his collision with the bollard on the chicane. That made the Dutchman lose some crucial tenths which made the fight with Norris harder.

Despite the same, Verstappen was gracious in defeat. He admitted that his close friend beat him on merit and he just did not have enough in his car to challenge him. If that is the case, the rest of the 2024 season might just become a lot more interesting.