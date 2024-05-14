“Starting to Get a Bit Pissed Off”: Liam Lawson Reveals Fight With Red Bull Boss That Handed Him His F1 Debut

Feared by many, Helmut Marko runs the ruthless yet undeniably successful Red Bull driver development program. Six current F1 drivers are his alumni, launched into the sport under the Red Bull banner. Liam Lawson, who shone as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement last season, also hails from the same program. While his peers may advise him to avoid Marko’s wrath, Lawson might just be charting a different course.

Before fate (and a sidelined Ricciardo) propelled him into an F1 seat, Lawson’s day started like any other with a visit to Dr. Marko’s office. Fresh from a crash in Super Formula the previous week, Lawson braced himself for the inevitable ‘telling off’.

But little did Lawson know that a furious exit from his office would prove an unlikely catalyst for his F1 debut just hours later. On the Red Flags podcast, Lawson narrates how one conversation manifested his meteoric rise.

Crash aside, Liam Lawson was enjoying a strong season. And so, he waltzed into Marko’s office with a bold plan- “I’m going to sell myself to him.” Lawson launched into a 20-minute pitch for a 2024 F1 seat, pushing his case enthusiastically.

However, his relentless self-promotion backfired- Marko, notoriously impatient, “was starting to get a bit pissed off.”

An hour later, the plot twists. Ricciardo’s crash. Lawson knew it was time. He wasn’t the only contender for the seat. Yet, fueled by unwavering determination and a facade of extreme confidence he faced Marko again.

Interrupting a conversation between Marko and Franz Tost, Lawson painted a picture: “I walked up in their conversation and Helmut looked at me, ‘You ready?’ I was like, ‘Yep’.” And just like that, the audacious gamble paid off.

Liam Lawson’s pitch to Red Bull

Liam Lawson shared what his pitch looked like and how he actually ‘sold himself’ to Helmut Marko as a worthy contender. In the moment he labels “a turning point,” Lawson shared a glimpse of his speech with Marko.

“I told him so many things,” Lawson shared, including giving Marko a whole recap of all his years with the team. After pouring his talents into development work and sim work for Red Bull for two years, the New Zealander knew he deserved what he was asking for.

But maybe that’s what the problem was. “I brought up everything, until really he was like, ‘Okay, you need to stop now.'” Overall, it was cathartic for Lawson, who was still angry enough to walk out of the room fuming.

Later, things fell into place. Having fought for himself, and stood up for himself the gift of hindsight gave Lawson an important lesson. “Maybe that conversation was the difference between them calling somebody experienced and him going ‘No, he’s ready.’”