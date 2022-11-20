Andrew Tate claims he can beat Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in his $3.8 million Bugatti

Earlier this year, a video of Andrew Tate disrespecting Lewis Hamilton during a race surfaced. He made fun of the 7-time F1 Champion’s height and life choices which led to a lot of backlashes aimed towards Tate. After a series of controversial events on social media surrounding him, Tate was banned from all platforms including Twitter.

However, after Elon Musk’s takeover earlier this month, the former professional kickboxer had his account reinstated. He picked up where he left off in terms of the content he posted.

Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all. pic.twitter.com/f8TDhtMpEl — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 20, 2022

The 2022 F1 season finale took place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Tate was one of the many influencers who attended the event. Once again, he claimed that beating F1 drivers would be an easy task for him. He posted a video of himself looking down from a balcony and put up a caption saying, “Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all.”

Tate drives a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport which costs $3.8 million. Fans once again ridiculed Tate on social media and laughed at the suggestion that he would beat Hamilton or Max Verstappen in a race.

Also read: “Looking forward to seeing the finish line”: Lewis Hamilton is relieved about painful 2022 season coming to a close

Lewis Hamilton forced to retire at 2022 Abu Dhabi GP as Sebastian Vettel finishes career with a point

For the first time in his career, Hamilton has finished an F1 season without a single race win. He was hoping for a miracle in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to keep the streak going, but he was too far off the pace.

Hamilton was on course to finish P5, but a problem in his gear shafts forced him to retire in the closing stages. The 37-year-old was looking forward to the season-ending, but this probably wasn’t the way he would have wanted it to end.

Sebastian Vettel, meanwhile, just took part in his last ever F1 race. The 35-year-old started the race from ninth and showed a lot of promise early on. Towards the end, however, his pace fell of a little bit and he could salvage just a point by finishing 10th. Fans wanted Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to join Vettel as the latter performed donuts on track post-race. Unfortunately, both of them suffered early retirements as Vettel bowed out on his own.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal looks like a kid in the candy store”: F1 Twitter elated to see NBA Legend extremely excited while watching F1 season final race