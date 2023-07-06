How Many Titles Has Andy Murray Won at the Wimbledon Championships?

Jul 10 2016; London, United Kingdom; Andy Murray (GBR) poses with the trophy after his match against Milos Raonic (CAN) on day 14 of the 2016 The Championships Wimbledon. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Former World No.1 Andy Murray has had a great career so far. During his golden days, he would give the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal a run for their money. However, a hip injury back a few years ago made matters almost unsalvageable for him. Andy had to undergo a surgery, which kept him out of the game for quite some time. Upon his return, he was not the same player he once used to be but the fact that he made a comeback to the highest level of tennis despite the horrendous injury says a lot about not just his talent but also his character. However, the journey back was not easy by any means. In fact, Murray had even announced his retirement from the sport before taking his words back.

Despite a fairly successful return, Murray is not expected to win the biggest titles again. But that in no way would tarnish his legacy as he’s achieved some fine things in the sport, one of which is winning the Wimbledon Championships, which is quite a mammoth task for any English player.

Andy Murray Has a Fighting Spirit

At the moment, Andy is competing at the Wimbledon Championships, winning his opening round match with ease. It does get a little complicated now as he will be taking on a familiar face in Stefanos Tsitsipas. It will be the last match on Centre Court today, which should start by 5:30pm local time

The pair have faced each other twice with each of them winning one apiece. Interestingly, when Murray won his match, it was played on the grass courts at Stuttgart Open last year.

The Championships have been Andy’s most successful venue at the Majors, winning two of his three Grand Slam titles there. The first time he won the title, back in 2013, he beat Novak Djokovic in the final in straight sets 6–4, 7–5, 6–4. It was a historic win given the fact that he was the first Brit to win the title after Fred Perry had done it 76 years ago.

Following that, he won the title for the second time in 2016 when he beat Milos Raonic once again in straight sets, 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2).

Besides these glorious results, the 36-year-old has been finalist once and a semifinalist on four occasions.

Nobody expects Murray to replicate his past success once again and everyone, including the man himself, is simply enjoying seeing Andy back competing. But we all know the champion and experience he possess. If he is enjoying his tennis without any pain in his body, he can surely go the distance.

However, he does have to get past the Greek World No. 5. If he ends up on the winning side, Murray can sail through the first week at SW19.