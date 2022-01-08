“As a child, he was insulted on the go-kart track” – Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton is so mentally strong

Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton has endured experiences with racism as a child and that has made him mentally resilient.

Lewis Hamilton has maintained radio silence since the final race of the Abu Dhabi GP. He lost the championship in the final lap of the season after a controversial decision of the FIA.

There have been speculations that he might not return to the sport following his heartbreak. However, Toto Wolff has said that the seven-time world champion’s mental resilience is not in question. Wolff pointed out Hamilton’s experiences with racism as an anecdote.

#F1: Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton and recent events: “We all fluctuate in emotions and Lewis most of all. He won the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next]. — deni (@fiagirly) December 26, 2021

Wolff said, “as a child, he was insulted on the go-kart track. White parents forbade their children to interact with him; that definitely left big scars on him too.”

“For him, racing was the valve to show everyone, and it still is.”

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time

In the aftermath of the final race in Abu Dhabi, Wolff said that the main task is to separate the constructors’ victory from the drivers’ defeat.

“We are trying to compartmentalize the anger on the outcome of the F1 drivers’ championship and the pride and joy of having achieved something unprecedented and that definitely needs to be celebrated,” Wolff said.

Talking about whether Hamilton would return or not, Wolff said that the Briton will call upon his strength to jump back.

“I would very much hope that Lewis continues racing because he’s the greatest driver of all time. We will be working through the events over the next weeks and months. I think as a racer, his heart will say, I need to continue because he’s at the peak of his game,” he said.

“But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values, and it’s difficult to understand that that happened.”

