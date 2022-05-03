F1

“As an American he’s 100% correct”- F1 fans respond to Alex Albon and his comments on the American cuisine

"As an American he's 100% correct"- F1 fans respond to Alex Albon and his comments on the American cuisine
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"He let me have a look at his car": Mick Schumacher was stopped by a police officer in USA and was becoming a cop his dream job?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"As an American he's 100% correct"- F1 fans respond to Alex Albon and his comments on the American cuisine
“As an American he’s 100% correct”- F1 fans respond to Alex Albon and his comments on the American cuisine

In a promotional video released by F1 ahead of the inaugural Miami GP, Williams driver…