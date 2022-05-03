“As an American he’s 100% correct”- F1 fans respond to Alex Albon and his comments on the American cuisine

In a promotional video released by F1 ahead of the inaugural Miami GP, Williams driver Alex Albon explained why he loves the United States.

F1 travels to Miami, Florida for the first time ever this weekend. It’s the first of two races in the 2022 calendar, with Las Vegas also set to be added in 2023. The fact that the US will host three F1 races next year onwards, is a direct result of the sport’s growth over there.

For the last few years, the only race American fans get to witness of home soil in the US GP. Since 2012, this has been taking place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas. The upcoming race in Miami, poses a fresh challenge for all drivers.

Visiting US has never been dull for the drivers. We’ve seen them take part in plenty of promotional/fun activities leading up to races. In a video posted by F1 on their YouTube channel, all the drivers took turns to speak about what they love most about the USA. Williams’ driver Alex Albon stated that he loves America for the food.

“I love the food,” he said. “It’s generally bad for you, but it’s good.”

American Formula 1 fans respond to what Alex Albon said

What Albon said about American food was hailed as correct by most fans online. A fan who quoted him on Twitter, replied by saying, “As an American, he’s 100% correct.”

“I love the food. It’s generally bad for you, but it’s good.” – Alex Albon on American cuisine. As an American, he’s 100% correct. #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/f6qBnGpxmm — Matt Reinstetle (@stetle) May 2, 2022

Other drivers also spoke about other things they were looking forward to do. It’s safe to say that they all seem excited about having a new experience in a new place. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel meanwhile, says that the thing which excites him the most is the new track and the challenges that come with it.

The newly constructed Miami International Autodrome has been all over the news in the last one week. This however hasn’t been due to any racing action, but due to the construction of a fake Marina.

Fans labeled the track as a ‘Monaco wannabee’, and the jokes surrounding the fake Marina escalated when it was revealed that the water in it would also be fake. The organizers and F1 will be hoping for a memorable race this weekend, which will keep fans’ minds away from the ‘blue screen’ in the fake marina.

