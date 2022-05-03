F1

“He has found some records to break that aren’t his dad’s”– Mick Schumacher is officially in top 10 drivers with most races without a point

"He has found some records to break that aren’t his dad’s"– Mick Schumacher is officially in top 10 drivers with most races without a point
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“I've lost $1 million somewhere between 10 to 20 times!”: When Charles Barkley opened up about his gambling addiction
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He has found some records to break that aren’t his dad’s"– Mick Schumacher is officially in top 10 drivers with most races without a point
“He has found some records to break that aren’t his dad’s”– Mick Schumacher is officially in top 10 drivers with most races without a point

Mick Schumacher can still not perform despite Haas giving him a much better car than…