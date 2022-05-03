“He has found some records to break that aren’t his dad’s”– Mick Schumacher is officially in top 10 drivers with most races without a point

Mick Schumacher can still not perform despite Haas giving him a much better car than what he had in 2021. It’s damaging his records.

Mick Schumacher got instant hype when he broke into the season after winning the F2 championship. Much of it is because of his familial legacy in the sport.

In 2021, an underwhelming standard of the Haas car gave him no option to compete. But in 2022, Haas has really upgraded itself. Yet, the 23-year-old F1 star is unable to get his first F1 points.

Whereas his new teammate Kevin Magnussen has consistently gotten points since the season started. Thus, it has made fans question the performances by Schumacher.

Meanwhile, it is also tarnishing his record. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was his 25th start in F1, and with that, he is officially in the top 10 drivers with most race starts without a point.

The only way for him to escape that is by entering most race starts until the first points are scored. He will be joining Jan Magnussen and Jules Bianchi if he manages to score points in Miami.

To Schumacher’s consolation, George Russell, who is a highly rated driver, and now his contemporary, took 37 races before he could land his first F1 points.

However, at that time, Russell had a car that was not capable of regularly ending in the top 10. Russell, on many occasions, overperformed with Williams. In Mercedes, this season, the Briton in the races complete so far have ended up in the top-5 at least.

Mick Schumacher is getting criticism from family

While Schumacher has been unlucky on a couple of occasions, it is not warranting him an escape from his situation. His uncle and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher criticised his nephew for sub-par performances in 2022.

There are only two full-time drivers yet to score points in F1 this season. 1. Nicholas Latifi

“He did a good job in dry conditions, and the result in the Sprint was great, but there were too many mistakes in the race,” Ralf wrote in his column for Sky Sports Germany.

“Starting in rainy conditions is difficult. Even Daniel Ricciardo slid wide (on Lap 1, taking out Carlos Sainz). It can happen to anyone. But the second mistake was just too much. It has to be said that this shouldn’t happen.”

