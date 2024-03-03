mobile app bar

Lando Norris Optimistic Against Max Verstappen Further in the Season as He Observes ”Not Easy Win” for Red Bull Star

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Optimistic Against Max Verstappen Further in the Season as He Observes ”Not Easy Win” for Red Bull Star

Credits: Imago

The 2024 F1 season officially kicked off with yet another Max Verstappen win. The Red Bull driver clinched his 55th F1 win at the Bahrain International Circuit earlier today, which made it 8 wins on the trot for the three-time world champion. McLaren’s Lando Norris on the other hand drove a solid race for his team, finishing in 6th – 48 seconds behind the RB20 of Verstappen. Despite this margin of defeat, Norris was optimistic about the season to come as he tagged Bahrain as an outlier.

Norris was quoted on X saying, “I think everyone is closer. I don’t think it was as easy for Max.”

This came off the back of a pretty tight qualifying session that saw a closer field than we’ve seen in the past. The race pace of the RB2o was supreme but Norris believes the track to be an outlier and expects the Red Bull’s wings trimmed in the upcoming races.

During last year’s Bahrain GP, Verstappen took the chequered flag in P1 with a 10-second advantage over his teammate, Perez. This time around, while the Bulls recreated a 1-2, Verstappen was more than 20 seconds ahead. What’s more, he executed a perfect Grand Slam weekend with the pole, a race win, and the fastest lap.

On paper, Verstappen didn’t struggle as much as Norris suggested. However, the upcoming races will give a better idea as to where they really stand.

Is Max Verstappen ready to repeat his 2023 dominance?

Leading up to the Bahrain GP, Verstappen and Red Bull seemed to be chasing performance, and there were apparent signs of weakness. However, in Q3, when it mattered, Verstappen put the RB20 on pole. The single lap pace of the car might be a bit compromised, as evidenced by Red Bull’s pace in qualifying. However, in the long-run, they looked just as fast and dominant as they did in 2023.

After thwarting Leclerc’s turn 1 move, the Dutchman cruised to a win on a comfortable 2-stop strategy. That being said, the ambient temperatures in Bahrain might’ve helped the Red Bull package.

The Saudi Arabian GP, next week, might be a litmus test for the team as the conditions are going to be vastly different.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these