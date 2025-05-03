mobile app bar

“He Respected the Order”: Kimi Antonelli Absolves Max Verstappen From Sprint Race Collision ‘Blame’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kimi Antonelli (L) and Max Verstappen (R)

Kimi Antonelli (L) and Max Verstappen (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto and IMAGO / MAXPPP

Kimi Antonelli made history on Friday as he became the youngest-ever pole sitter in F1 after grabbing a sensational pole position at the Miami International Autodrome for the sprint race on Saturday.

Starting alongside McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, however, he suffered a sluggish start off the line in wet conditions. Not wanting to yield the spot, Antonelli tried to hang his W16 around the outside of the Piastri’s MCL39. But he was squeezed out onto the run-off—and consequently swallowed up by the likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Having lost the lead, the 18-year-old slid into P4 and kept that position until the track started to dry out. But as the drivers started jumping into the pit lane to switch from intermediates to slicks, the Italian’s afternoon went from bad to worse.

Verstappen pitted before Antonelli and as the green light came onto the Dutchman’s pit box, he disengaged the clutch and tried exiting his box. However, Antonelli was hot on his heels, trying to enter his own pit box which was right ahead of Red Bull’s garage.

This meant that the #1 driver thwacked the right-hand side of his front end into the side of the Mercedes. This gave Verstappen massive wing damage but also denied Antonelli a chance to pit—meaning he essentially took a virtual ‘drive-through penalty‘ and had to pit once again on the next lap.

While Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for his team’s error with the unsafe release, Antonelli has now come out to absolve the four-time world champion from any blame.

“About the pit lane [incident], you know, [it] was very unfortunate and nothing to blame on Max because he just got released so, you know, he respected the order,” explained the #12 driver to the media after the sprint race.

After the incident, Antonelli boxed for a set of scrubbed yellow-walled medium tires for the last few laps of the race. But the time lost, going into the pits twice, meant that he came out all the way back in 11th.

And despite his pace on the slick tires, the Italian was aware that the priority now was to ensure that his car was ready and undamaged for qualifying. That is why, he did not push the car too much and settled for a P10 finish at the chequered flag.

With the big points coming in for the Grand Prix on Sunday, his boss, Toto Wolff would be glad that his driver got the W16 back into Parc Ferme unscathed and ready to go for the top-10 shootout, later on Saturday.

Antonelli also reflected on his start to the sprint race where he felt he went “over the limit” trying to reclaim the lead of the race from the Australian. F1 TV Analyst, Jolyon Palmer also agreed with the 2023 FRECA champion and suggested him to have backed off in hindsight.

However, former Alfa Romeo strategist, Ruth Buscombe-Divey came to the Italian’s defense saying that with qualifying around the corner and the risky nature of a sprint race, Antonelli “did a good job”.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these