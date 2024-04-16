Aston Martin Man Claims to Be ”Closer” to Red Bull This Year Compared to Impressive 2023 Start

Aston Martin’s F1 ambassador and former driver, Pedro de la Rosa has claimed that his team is closer to Red Bull now than they were this time last year. Speaking to Tom Clarkson on the F1 Nation Podcast, the Spaniard reaffirmed his belief that despite the numbers stating otherwise, the Silverstone-based team has progressed massively from last season.

The 53-year-old told Clarkson, “Well, I mean it’s true that last year by this time we had many podiums. But if you look at the difference with Red Bull – I think we are closer this year than we were last year.”

Statistically, as Clarkson pointed out, the team was 2nd in the Constructors’ championship last year as opposed to 5th in 2024 after the first four races of the season. What’s more, while the first four races of 2023 got the team 87 points, this year they have only managed 33.

Despite this, Pedro de la Rosa is adamant that the team has taken a massive step forward. He assigns the drop in standings to how competitive the likes of Ferrari and McLaren have gotten compared to Red Bull.

Pedro de la Rosa isn’t the only Aston Martin employee who has been singing the team’s praises. Fernando Alonso, who recently signed a multi-year contract renewal with the team, has also expressed how impressed he is with the progress the team has made since he joined last year.

Fernando Alonso signals championship intent with new Aston Martin deal

Actions speak louder than words. And while Alonso has time and again spoken in favor of his Aston Martin team, he showed the ultimate vote of confidence in the project when he signed a contract extension with them last week.

Alonso’s latest deal in F1 will see him stay with the team at least until 2026 season. With the new engine-specific regulations set to kick in in 2026, Alonso might have just signed up to a revival of his championship ambitions.

The two-time F1 world champion is ready to reignite his relationship with Honda as the Japanese company joins forces with Aston Martin to supply their power units from the 2026 season onwards.

What’s more, Aston Martin Lagonda infusing another chunk of finance in the shape of $25 million is another signaling of intent that the Silverstone-based outfit is serious about their place and future in the sport.