Aston Martin Reveals New Target- Hit Red Bull Where It Hurts

Red Bull has cruised through the season so far with utmost ease and dominance. However, this also means they have a target on their backs as teams bring in new updates that are only salt in Red Bull’s budget-cap-inflicted wounds. And their closest competitors, Aston Martin, are ready to take full advantage of it.

Following a dazzling display at the Canadian GP, Aston Martin’s new package has proven to be a formidable upgrade that boasts a strikingly revamped floor, sidepod, and floor. These enhancements proved to be a game-changer for Fernando Alonso, who secured second place despite a challenging day on the track.

Although the circuit provided the perfect canvas for the AMR23 to show its new, flying colors, Aston Martin wants more- closing the gap to Red Bull.

Red Bull under threat from Aston Martin

At the heart of this upgrade was expertise. And as the team in green acknowledged, Red Bull holds the ultimate advantage of a powerful DRS; a supremacy that Aston Martin is diligently trying to eradicate.

On a quest to bridge the parity with the leading team, Performance Director Tom McCullough explained, “That has been an area of focus for us, so we’re sort of working at that every upgrade we bring to the car.”

Talking to Motorsport.com, McCullough stated that the key to the Silverstone team’s success is cracking the code to Red Bull’s ingenious DRS. “It’s all tied to helping the efficiency under the DRS switch so we’re making further steps on that all the time and this is a little step on that.”

Fernando Alonso himself had warned his rivals and Max Verstappen that the upgrades in Canada were meant to destroy them. To be fair, Alonso came close enough, putting on a brave fight with Lewis Hamilton in Canada. However, there is a race to win and one man to overthrow.

Aston Martin makes single-worded prediction for Austria

With the Austrian GP around the corner, team principal Mike Krack is confident and eager to outshine Red Bull in its own backyard. Optimistic, Krack believes their car will undergo significant improvements ahead of the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Summarizing the team’s motivation and drive in a word, Aston Martin is plotting their ‘attack’. As Krack explained, “We are looking forward to Austria, because that is where we will see the true strength of Red Bull. Our motto for Spielberg: Attack.”

With this bold battle cry, Aston Martin will surely leave no stone unturned in their mission to seize victory and dethrone their formidable rivals. Adrenaline coursing through their veins and determination electrifying the team- Aston Martin is ready to rewrite the narrative of Red Bull’s dominance in the 2023 season.