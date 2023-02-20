How Much Does Lewis Hamilton Make?: 2023 Career Earnings of Mercedes Star

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular stars in Formula 1 and is the highest-paid driver in the sport. He amasses a total of $57 Million in a year through his contract with the Mercedes F1 team.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, talks about an extension of his contract with the German manufacturer are ongoing.

Since Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid at the age of 38 he has often been presented with the question of his retirement but he has no plans to quit the sport as of now.

Recently, rumours suggested that Mercedes has offered another two-year deal to Hamilton which is worth $217 Million combined with an additional contract worth $389.6 Million over 10 years as Mercedes ambassador. But the Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff snubbed these whispers.

Lewis Hamilton Salary

Hamilton’s current contract which he signed in 2021 is worth $147 Million and he uses his hard-earned money for multiple charitable causes and owns millions of dollars worth of cars, houses and several other luxuries.

In 2022, Hamilton earned a total of $57 Million from Mercedes. Hamilton labelled the 2022 season as the worst ever of his career as he mostly struggled in the midfield with the W13.

For the first time in Hamilton’s F1 career, he failed to score even a single race win. He finished P6 in the standings while his new teammate George Russell outperformed him and finished P4.

Even though he is the highest-paid F1 driver on the grid, Hamilton got outmatched both on track and in his earnings in the 2022 season After defeating Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 championship title, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen signed a long-term deal with his team.

According to @Forbes Max Verstappen was the highest earning F1 driver in 2022, making a total of $60M (40 salary+20 bonuses)

First time since 2013 Lewis Hamilton is not the highest earning F1 driver. pic.twitter.com/fj2jIf9TxA — Anuj Tripathi (@depressedsebfan) November 22, 2022

Following that contract, Verstappen amassed a total of $46 Million in one year but since he won the championship title again in the 2022 season he became the highest-paid F1 driver earning a pretax total of $60 Million from his salary and bonuses.

How much does Lewis Hamilton earn from Endorsements?

Aside from his massive salary package, the 7-time world champion earns a huge sum through his endorsements.

The Mercedes star has lucrative deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Augusta Motorcycles, Petronas and Gran Turismo Sport. He is also sponsored by Bose, Mercedes-Benz, Sony, Police and Vodafone USD.

Hamilton also makes money through his own ventures such as his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger under the label ‘TommyXLewis’.

He collaborated with Hilfiger in 2018 and he used his love for fashion to another level. Since he is a marketable athlete, his collaboration boomed.

On top of this, the Briton recently launched his clothing line ‘plus44 store’. He uses his skills in fashion design and bold fashion sense to design his range of clothing which received massive appreciation from fans around the world.

For the same project, Hamilton also collaborated with world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and designed a set of psychedelic t-shirts and hoodies.

What is his net worth?

As per 2022 reports from insider, the 7-time world champion has an overall net worth of $285 million.

Unsurprisingly, being a race car driver, Hamilton is a huge automobile fanatic and has multiple extraordinary vehicles in his garage.

His collection of cars which even includes hypercars is estimated to be worth at least $15 Million. A few of the most expensive cars in his garage are a $1.2 Million McLaren P1, and two $1.6 Million Ferrari LaFerrari.

Baby Blue McLaren P1 delivered to Lewis Hamilton’s home in Monaco joining the Pagani Zonda and LaFerrari. pic.twitter.com/XMZp4KqMjT — Parc Fermé (@PFF1) April 24, 2015

On top of that, he also owns a $2.7 Million Mercedes-AMG Project One. He also had a customised Pagani Zonda 760lh but since he is very climate conscious and wanted to reduce his carbon footprint he sold his Pagani for $10 Million.

However, multiple other reports have suggested that hamilton did not like his Zonda that much. Hamilton once speaking about the Zonda said that it is terrible to drive.

For daily usage, he uses his electric Mercedes-AMG EQS which has a base price of $102,000. He drives around in this particular the most because it is an electric vehicle and helps him keep up with his commitment to protect the environment.

Apart from his love for road cars, Hamilton is also a huge motorhead and enjoys off-roading once in a while. He once uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram handle with an off-road buggy.

Yachts and properties of the 7-time world champion

Apart from cars, he uses his earnings on yachts and properties as well. He owns a $4 Million 90-foot Sunseeker yacht that can usually be seen docked in Monaco.

Reports suggested that in 2022, he arrived at the race track in Monaco on this yacht.

In another event, Hamilton shared a video of himself partying in Monaco in 2017. He was aboard a 270-foot large Alfa Nero yacht.

The Mercedes star owns about four properties that are known by the public. He has a penthouse in New York which is worth $43 million. Hamilton owns another mansion in London worth $24 Million and houses both in Geneva and Monte Carlo, which he loves.

A few years ago, he also used to own a private jet which was worth $22.5 million but he sold it in 2019.

📷 I Lewis Hamilton photographed on a jet ski and flyboard on a yacht trip with former teammate Nico Rosberg and his family.#TeamLH pic.twitter.com/PQOUJHIoiY — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) May 26, 2021

Hamilton’s love for fashion and his business empire

Hamilton is a huge fashion monger and he uses his style to express himself to the public. During race weekends, Hamilton can often be seen flaunting designer brands and bold looks down the paddock.

The Mercedes star recently joined Zendaya as one in the shoot for Valentino’s PP Pink campaign.

The British racing star was also recently interviewed in Vanity Fair and he spoke about his business plans. One of his well-known business ventures is his vegan burger joint. It is based out of London and is named ‘Neat Burger’. He runs this business with Hollywood star Leonardo Di Caprio as his partner.

Lewis Hamilton at the New York Met Gala 📸 He invited emerging black designers to join him at the renowned fashion event to spotlight their talents 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wDskTMPq2r — Formula 1 (@F1) September 14, 2021

But this is not the only link that he has with Hollywood. Hamilton recently started producing an F1 movie for Apple TV which will star Brad Pitt.

The British star makes multiple big investments in businesses as well. He was announced as one of the many big names who invested in TMRW Sports which is a sports media and entertainment business established by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The 7-time world champions’ investments went further ahead when he added NFL team Denver Broncos to his list by becoming a minority owner of the team.

Where does Lewis Hamilton vacation?

After a long hectic season in which the drivers travel across the world doing high-speed racing to add wins and championships to their profile, they do get a bit of downtime during the winter break.

Many drivers travel back to their homes to spend some time with their families and many go on adventurous trips to keep up with the adrenaline rush.

In Hamilton’s case, he usually chooses exotic, extravagant locales to spend his winter break. During the 2022 summer break, the Mercedes star took a trip to Africa which he described as grounding and humbling.

The 38-year-old also enjoys surfing and he often uploads posts of him going fast on the water with Moto GP rider Fabio Quartararo.

Earlier this winter, the Mercedes star took a trip to Antarctica which blew into massive gossip after he was seen cosying up with a mystery lady in a jacuzzi.

