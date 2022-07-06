“He better be prepared to play nice” – F1 Twitter mulls who will replace Lewis Hamilton

As Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career comes to its twilight years, Mercedes might consider Esteban Ocon as a replacement.

Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula One’s history. The Brit has aced 7 World Championship titles during his time with McLaren and Mercedes. He also holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, podium finishes and a lot more.

He started his career with McLaren with whom he won his first Driver’s title in 2009. Lewis later made a move to Mercedes in 2009 and replaced the retiring Micheal Schumacher with the Briton. And Hamilton has scripted his own legacy in the decade since.

With Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes went on to be the most dominant team in F1’s turbo-hybrid era. The team won 8 constructors titles on the trot between 2013 to 2021. Hamilton himself won 6 titles as a driver and narrowly missed out only two seasons, finishing runner-up in 2016 and 2021.

Hamilton signed a recent contract with the Silver Arrows which made him the highest-paid driver in the grid. But with the driver aged 38 and his contract expiring in 2023, Mercedes is eyeing a few replacements for the Stevenage-born driver.

Mercedes also already know who will be replacing Hamilton, once he retires. Currently the drivers with the most chance are: – Ocon

– De Vries Mercedes had a slight interest in Norris, before he signed his long term contract.#Formula1 #F1 #Mercedes #AustrianGP — F1 Paddock Insider (@F1Insider_) July 5, 2022

The possible replacements for Hamilton are current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, Formula E champion Nyck de Vries and his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne. The trio have served as reserve and test drivers for Mercedes.

Although the team has been silent about such discussions, it will be the news as the season comes to a climax and Hamilton enters the last year of his contract. With his best days behind him, Hamilton could possibly retire. This means Mercedes must be ready in case he decides to do so.

Can Esteban Ocon or Nyck De Vries replace Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s legacy at Mercedes will go down as the greatest Driver-Team collaboration in Motorsports history. But the 7-time World Champion will have to be replaced and Mercedes are eyeing all possible replacements. One of them being Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Ocon makes sense given his ties, but he better be better prepared to play nice with a competitive teammate than he has shown to be in the past or even this year. Wolff is not going to stand for him running into Russell the way he has run into Perez and Alonso in the past. Also… — Gonzo Georgism 🔰🇺🇦 (@GonzoGeorgism) July 6, 2022

Ocon was a part of the Mercedes driver development programme until his move to Alpine. He was the reserve driver for the team in 2019. Mercedes considered replacing outbound Valtteri Bottas with the Frechman, but they went ahead with Williams’ George Russell.

But with Ocon satisfied with Alpine and having secured an F1 victory, his transfer back to Brackley seems unlikely. The focus then shifts to Mercedes Formula E driver and reigning champion Nyck De Vries.

Nyck de Vries is in the Mercedes garage every race what do you mean Mercedes wouldn't go for hum? — #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@ZintelM) July 6, 2022

De Vries has tested for Williams in the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and is one of the reserve drivers for the team. The Dutchman has been hailed for his performances in Formula E and has been touted to as a future F1 prodigy if the occasion arrives.

