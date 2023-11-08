HomeSearch

F1 Veteran Journalist Rebuffs Audi Taking $1 Billion Loss by Withdrawing Themselves from the Highly Anticipated Entry

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 08, 2023

F1 Veteran Journalist Rebuffs Audi Taking $1 Billion Loss by Withdrawing Themselves from the Highly Anticipated Entry

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Renowned journalist Joe Saward in his recent blog has shared that Audi has not withdrawn their interest in F1. Since their project costs approximately $1 billion, the reports of them canceling their entry are likely baseless.

Saward wrote in his blog, “I am reliably informed that the rumors about Audi canceling its F1 programme should not be taken seriously with the project going ahead as planned.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DesiRacingco/status/1710372461974618256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Saward then also added, “Things are a little behind at the moment and there may be some changes to come in the management, but the project is definitely going ahead.” Admittedly, there were reports in French media that said the German giant might withdraw their F1 entry after an internal discussion with the board. However, soon after these reports emerged, both the Gemrna manufacturer and Sauber have clarified their stance on the same.

Sauber confirms Audi will join F1 in 2026

Sauber’s managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has recently confirmed that Audi is all set to join the sport in 2026. The reports of them dropping the plan are baseless as the German manufacturers have a strong commitment to F1.

Bravi, as per PlanetF1, also assured that the decision was made by both the advisory board of Audi and the Supervisory Board of Audi Volkswagen. Therefore, it was a group decision.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1721876569784750428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The German automakers would enter the sport as a Constructor and make their own engines like Ferrari and Red Bull. They have already acquired stakes in Alfa Romeo and by 2026, it is expected that the German manufacturer would take over the entire team and rebrand it as Audi.

Share this article

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas