Yuki Tsunoda Admits Having “No Chance” at Aston Martin Seat Despite Honda’s $10 Million Support

Honda’s upcoming partnership with Aston Martin gave birth to rumors surrounding Yuki Tsunoda potentially joining the Silverstone-based outfit. The Japanese driver, however, thinks that Honda hailing from his home country is not enough to guarantee him a seat.

Tsunoda said,

“In the end, we need an available seat for Aston Martin if they’re keen to support me from 2026 onwards, which means a high chance that they want me to be in the Aston Martin, but we need a seat to be available, otherwise there’s no chance.”

Tsunoda is referring to the fact that Aston Martin’s lineup for 2026 is all but confirmed. Fernando Alonso signed an extension that will keep him on the team when the regulation changes take effect. And Lance Stroll (owner Lawrence’s son) is unlikely to depart anyway, despite his underwhelming performances.

Tsunoda is currently driving for V-CARB, Red Bull’s sister team and they are powered by Honda. But with the Japanese company leaving in a little more than a year, Tsunoda will be wary.

Per reports, the 24-year-old’s seat was secured by Honda in the first place, with the help of a $10 million sponsorship deal with Red Bull.

Naturally, with Honda jumping ship, Tsunoda’s future with the Faenza-based stable will also be up in the air. Aston Martin, on paper, will be his most favored destination thanks to the Honda association. But things don’t look too positive for him at the moment.

Chances of Lance Stroll leaving for Yuki Tsunoda bleak

Lance Stroll’s performances over the last two years have not justified his continued presence in the F1 grid, per many F1 experts. His reputation has taken a bashing, and even the F1 community has written him off.

That being said, Lawrence Stroll owns Aston Martin and his son Lance will he favorite to occupy at least one seat on the team. The Canadian business mogul remains adamant that his vision for the team involves nothing less than Championship success; and Lance is the right man for the job.

Furthermore, Stroll has has the support of his teammate Fernando Alonso, who has praised the Canadian driver on multiple occasions.

Still, the 2026 season and Honda’s arrival is a long time away. A lot can change in this duration, and Tsunoda can bank on Honda’s continued support to sustain his budding F1 career.