Aston Martin’s Top Engineer Makes Mighty U-Turn on Team Boss’ Earlier Statement Right After Fernando Alonso’s Podium

Tom McCullough, Aston Martin’s performance director, has made a big U-turn on past comments from his boss, Mike Krack. Krack had previously revealed that Aston Martin had gone through the wrong course in development. However, McCullough now seems to suggest that the team has been developing well all along, following a P2 finish for Fernando Alonso in Zandvoort.

Alonso qualified fifth at the twisting Zandvoort track but jumped to third almost immediately with a double move on Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ George Russell at turn 3 on the first lap, which saw spits of rain turn into a full shower. Alonso’s race was so well executed that it seems as though they have recovered from the slump they suffered after the Canadian GP.

Now, according to Motorsport Magazin’s Chris Menath, the top guns at Aston Martin are backtracking from their previous comments. They are now suggesting that their season is once again going in the right direction. As per the Aston Martin performance director, however, they were never in trouble in the first place.

Aston Martin’s changed narrative

According to Motorsport Magazin columnist Christian Menath, Aston Martin’s top order has changed the narrative. Menath feels that Aston Martin has recovered well in Zandvoort, by performing well in all areas. McCullough, however, has completely deviated from what his team and boss Mike Krack were saying over the course of the last few weeks.

Aston Martin will benefit by thinking about their long-term goals by working on their existing car as per McCullough. However, what he added was surprising. Krack stated that their development was faulty after the race in Montreal. However, McCullough stated that their ‘continuous’ development has been going strong all year.

Talking about this, he said, “I think really from Zandvoort onwards, we’re going to have some continuous development – as we’ve done all year.”

Furthermore, Aston Martin is now eyeing to spoil Red Bull’s party, indicating their determination to challenge the Milton-Keynes-based outfit before the season is over.

Fernando Alonso looking to challenge for victory at Monza

Red Bull Racing has been on a historic run in the 2023 Formula One season. The team has won 11 races so far and its drivers are dominating both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. The team’s success can be attributed to several factors, including the performance of their star driver Max Verstappen, the reliability of their power unit, and the team’s excellent strategy and pit-stop execution.

However, Fernando Alonso’s recent podium at the Dutch Grand Prix has reignited his and Aston Martin’s desire to win a race. The second-placed Spaniard, said, he could have attempted to go over home favorite Max Verstappen for the race win. Alonso praised the enthusiastic Dutch crowd. But jokingly expressed his safety concerns if he tried to overtake Verstappen.

Aston Martin will now be hoping for a repeat of Zandvoort in Monza next weekend, at the very least. However, it will be difficult, because reportedly, the track does not suit the AMR23 at all.