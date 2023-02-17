“At Least I’m a Good Bloke”: Daniel Ricciardo Responds to F1 Revealing Names of Drive To Survive Season 5 Episodes

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Team Australia is interviewed after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull Racing reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to F1’s social media post after Netflix released the trailer and episodes for their latest season of Drive to Survive (DTS). DTS, which provides behind-the-scenes coverage of F1’s previous season, is one of the most famous sports shows available on any OTT platform.

As per the trailer of season 5 of Drive to Survive, Ricciardo is expected to feature extensively in the episode, ‘Nice guys finish last.’ The Australian only managed to get a reserve driver’s seat this season after he struggled to live up to expectations with McLaren last year.

The 33-year-old only managed to score 37 points all of last season as compared to the 122 points his teammate, Lando Norris, scored. As a reserve driver, Ricciardo will now be responsible for assisting Red Bull Racing in the work of their simulator and for stepping in for one of their primary two drivers if they cannot compete.

Also Read: Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in 2023 F1 season?

Daniel Ricciardo reacts to F1’s DTS post

After F1 put a post on Instagram to reveal the episode Daniel Ricciardo would feature in for Drive to Survive, the Australian reacted to it. Amidst the gloom of Ricciardo having to settle for a reserve driver role, the 33-year-old continued to find the positive and wrote, “At least I’m a good bloke.”

Ricciardo’s best finish last year was a fifth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. His next best finish was a sixth-place finish at his home race in Australia. Meanwhile, he also scored points at the Emilia Romagna GP in Azerbaijan, Austria, France, and Mexico and the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi.

However, Ricciardo fell far short in terms of results compared to Lando Norris, whose best result was a third-place podium finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. More importantly, the Brit finished in the points on 18 occasions as compared to just the eight races that Ricciardo managed to finish in the points.

Details of Drive to Survive season 5

Season 5 of Netflix’s Drive to Survive will release on February 24, the same day on which the last day of pre-season testing will occur in Bahrain. The timeframe of the release of DTS this year is similar to last year’s.

To watch this show, F1 fans must subscribe to Netflix, which is the maker and producer of this show. The show will be released at 12:00 am PT and 3:00 AM ET.

Also Read: Why You Should Watch Netflix’s Drive to Survive Before Following F1?