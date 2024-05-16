Aaron Rodgers Cites Jonny Depps’ Trial as an Example While Raising Serious Questions on the Ghislaine Maxwell Case

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show was probably a dream come true for him. Being on the conservative media star’s show gave Rodgers the freedom to air out every single thought he’s ever had. He gave all his thoughts on vaccine conspiracy theories, Vladimir Putin, Pat Tillman, and even managed to bizarrely link Johnny Depps’ trial to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Joining Tucker Carlson on his YouTube channel, Aaron Rodgers indulged in a conspiracy theory we’ve all heard before: Jeffrey Epstein was killed in federal detention rather than commit suicide, as was reported by the authorities. His biggest argument for this theory? Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial didn’t receive as much TV coverage as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The Johnny Depp trial had eyes on it. Crazy coverage. And the Ghislaine Maxwell trial had next to no coverage, no TV coverage, no comment, no nightly commentary, just no traffic whatsoever.”

While Aaron Rodgers thinks it’s a smoking gun about something conspiratorial happening behind the scenes, there’s a simple explanation for Maxwell’s trial not being televised: cameras are not allowed in federal courts, and neither are they publicized like some state trials are.

The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s associate and a convicted s*x offender, just like Epstein. Her trial was held in 2021, where she was found guilty of charges of child s*x trafficking and other offenses, and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to s*xually abuse. According to prosecutors, Maxwell, a socialite, and Epstein, a financier, worked together to identify girls, groom them, and then entice them to travel and transport them to Epstein’s properties in various parts of America, from 1994 to 2004.

According to official reports, Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging in 2019, while awaiting a federal trial for his crimes, by fashioning a noose from a sheet or a shirt.