“At the end of the day, you deal with it”– Max Verstappen doesn’t have any hard feelings with Lewis Hamilton for Silverstone crash

Max Verstappen reveals he doesn’t hold any hard feelings with Lewis Hamilton over the Silverstone crash which happened last year.

Last time during the Briton Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided. It resulted in the Dutchman suffering a 52 g crash after which he also had to visit a hospital for mandatory checks.

On the other hand, Hamilton celebrated his win with all trumpets and horns. This sight surely offended Red Bull and Verstappen with Hamilton celebrating after knocking his rival off the race.

After this incident, there was a huge rift in the rivalry between the two drivers. Additionally, the bosses of the two teams were in a war of words with each other until the end of the season.

Now, almost a year after that collision, things have calmed. Verstappen now even claims that he is past that thing and holds no hard feelings for Hamilton for the crash.

Last year at the #BritishGP, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at Copse Corner! pic.twitter.com/CH9ufKklGj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 27, 2022

“Of course, the crash wasn’t nice, but I love the track,” Verstappen said of Silverstone. “I love going there. It’s [a] really good atmosphere with Formula 1, and we’re going really quick around there.

“So I don’t have any hard feelings. And I also think very easily I can put these things aside. Of course, it wasn’t nice what happened, but at the end of the day, you deal with it. It wasn’t a nice impact for me personally, but we go out there again and try to win of course.”

Max Verstappen isn’t worried about Hamilton fans

Verstappen surely has significant support wherever he goes because of the Orange army. But in Silverstone, Hamilton will be having humungous support from the venue of 400,000 supporters.

With all the history between the two drivers, Verstappen might get to hear massive jeering. But the Dutchman isn’t concerned, he claims he wouldn’t be able to listen to them.

“The good thing is, once we jump in the car with the helmet on, you don’t hear anything. And they love motorsport. I mean, it’s such a big history in England in general, right?,” he said.

