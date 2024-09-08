Red Bull Reveals How They Lost Jonathan Wheatley to Audi

Earlier this season, Red Bull announced that their long-time Sporting Director, Jonathan Wheatley, would be leaving Milton Keynes to become Sauber/Audi’s new Team Principal in 2025, a move that surprised most of the F1 grid. Recently, Red Bull’s advisor, Helmut Marko, revealed why they couldn’t retain the 57-year-old.

Red Bull could not match Audi’s offer during negotiations. This wasn’t about monetary compensation but rather the role within the team. Wheatley wanted to be Team Principal, and Sauber had an opening for that position as the Hinwil-based team transitioned into Audi.

“Unfortunately, the offer from Audi came, which we couldn’t match, either because of the position or the money they were offering him. I understand him, he’s gone for his chance,” Marko said as per Soy Motor.

BREAKING: Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley to leave the team to become Team Principal of the Audi F1 project#F1 pic.twitter.com/pO6Gzv5DpT — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2024

Wheatley was a key figure, handling communication with both the FIA and the mechanics. His role ensured smooth performance, particularly during pit stops, something Red Bull became famous for. He himself joined the Austrian team as a mechanic in 2006 but worked hard and went on to become one of the pillars of Red Bull’s management.

He played a big part in all of Red Bull’s six Constructors’ title wins, and would likely have contributed to more success in the coming years. However, every person in F1 wants a step up, and this was Wheatley’s chance. He leaves with plenty of admirers at the Milton-Keynes base, including Max Verstappen who admitted he would miss him.

Wheatley will be missed

Red Bull has experienced a lot of changes recently. It began with Adrian Newey—arguably the most crucial architect behind their dominance—announcing his departure. Following that, it was Wheatley.

Wheatley had a significant presence within the team, and his absence will be felt, Verstappen admitted in an interview. With fond memories of their time together, the Dutchman wished the Briton the best of luck in his new role.

“There are no hard feelings or whatever,” he said. “I’m happy for him that he gets that opportunity. Of course, he will be missed within the team.”

“But as a team, we also have to look at the future and move on from that. And we still have to see how we’re going to fill in all the roles that Jonathan currently has.”

Red Bull will now need to find suitable replacements for both Wheatley and Newey—two key long-term employees who will soon become rivals.