Why Audi Isn’t an Appealing Project to Top F1 Drivers

The 2026 engine regulations overhaul is set to usher in an exciting new era of F1. Alongside the brand-new power units and more nimble cars with active aerodynamics, fans are also looking forward to the entry of Audi as the fourth engine manufacturer on the grid in 2026. But the anticipation showed by the fans isn’t exactly being echoed by the drivers on the grid.

Audi‘s F1 debut has been two years in the making. Back in 2022, the German automobile giants announced their intention to become an engine supplier in the latest F1 regulations era from 2026 onwards. Since then, it has been confirmed that they have taken over the Hinwil-based Sauber outfit to be completely rebranded into an Audi works team.

BREAKING: Sauber will compete as the Audi factory team from 2026, using an Audi power unit#F1 @audisport pic.twitter.com/DyQNR70MRp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2022

Works teams in F1 have always piqued fans’ interest — more so when the brand entering the sport is considered among one of the top automotive conglomerates in the world that has also enjoyed success in other motorsport categories before.

No doubt, the hype around Audi’s F1 venture is meteoric. However, within the paddock, there are more than a few reasons why the drivers aren’t flocking towards the team. Despite drivers like Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel having been tipped to join the side, Sauber/Audi are yet to announce a finalized driver lineup for next season.

Audi’s F1 entry is still shrouded in speculation

While on paper Audi has maintained its commitment to be on the F1 grid in 2026, things look a bit more fragile behind the scenes. Since the announcement in 2022, the Audi F1 project has seen instability as far as the top management is concerned.

Earlier this year, the team’s F1 project mastermind, Oliver Hoffmann was shown the exit doors. It was being suggested that this was because he couldn’t see eye to eye with Audi CEO, Gernot Dollner about the company’s vision for its F1 project.

This came hot on the heels of Andreas Seidl also leaving the team — who had previously left McLaren to join the Hinwil-based team specifically to take over Audi’s F1 operations in 2026. To replace this duo, Dollner brought Matti Binotto on board as the COO and CTO of Audi’s project. However, this attrition at the top management is concerning.

LEAVING the Audi F1 project: ❌ Andreas Seidl (CEO of Kick Sauber) and Oliver Hoffmann (Former Chairman of the Board of Directors) pic.twitter.com/i0y51lxfAM — Autosport (@autosport) July 23, 2024

Paddock rumblings also suggest that the German team’s entry into the sport is still not set in stone. However, Dollner has reiterated the company’s stance. “There is a clear decision from the Board of Management and the Supervisory Boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026,” he said as per Motorsport.

Nevertheless, the very fact that Audi has wiped out the hierarchy that were the original architects of their F1 entry goes to show that they are yet to find their feet or a consensus about what their intentions really are when it comes to the sport.

A constant shifting of the goalpost

Another reason why Audi has lost credibility amongst the driver pool is their inability to back their ambitious claims. When they announced their entry to the 2026 grid, the company had vowed to become a race-winning constructor by 2028.

However, the Sauber’s massive slump in the last two seasons has led to Dollner making an embarrassing confession. He was quoted by The Race as saying, “We [have] recalibrated our time path to a more realistic one,” when quizzed about their competitiveness.

Dollner’s comments also highlight the team’s indecisiveness as no new timeline has been hinted towards in terms of getting their package right. This indefinite shifting of the goalpost had left the likes of Sainz unconvinced by the team’s project.

Audi could linger in the lower midfield for years

The structure of the Audi F1 project will be based out of two different premises. The team will retain Sauber’s Hinwil base to continue their chassis production in Switzerland. However, the power units will be developed and manufactured out of Audi’s own factory in Neuburg, Germany.

This means that the gremlins that have been plaguing Sauber’s 2024 challenger will continue to haunt Audi in the years to come. Sauber itself has been one of the most underfunded teams on the grid, and even if Audi pumps in the cash, the infrastructural development — at least in terms of chassis development and fabrication — could take a lot of time to gestate.

Moreover, despite having their power unit under development for two years now, the results are still uncertain. With the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes having a legacy head-start in terms of the formula, Audi could be playing catch up with the rest of the grid for years to come in both the chassis and engine departments.

“Williams is a project that’s going up” – Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection: https://t.co/dj2ycUUOoc — Flyin18T Motorsports (@Flyin18T) October 9, 2024

This is why the Neuburg-based outfit had been termed as a mid to long-term project — something that the top F1 drivers would not be eager to sign up for. Sainz himself chose Williams over Audi. This move is being touted to be down to the #55 driver having more faith in Mercedes’ 2026 preparations than Audi.

What options does Sauber/Audi have for 2025 and beyond?

As things stand, Nico Hulkenberg is all set to lead the charge at Sauber from next season. And while there is a certain appeal to having an all-German lineup from 2026 onwards, the team’s options are getting slimmer as the days roll by.

Currently, Valtteri Bottas, Franco Colapinto, and Gabriel Bortoleto are looking like the final candidates for that second race seat at the Swiss team. However, with Daniel Ricciardo’s abrupt RB sacking, the Honey Badger could also be thrown into the mix by the new team boss, Binotto.

The recent signing of Red Bull sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley as their team principal could also invoke confidence when Audi try to play their cards in the driver market going into the 2026 season. For now, however, they can either use Bottas or Ricciardo as a stop-gap in 2025 or give a rookie a full-time F1 opportunity.