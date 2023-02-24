Lewis Hamilton Vegan: Mercedes Star Along With Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Produced a Documentary To Promote Plant-Based Diet

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain celebrates coming in second place in the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton, for several years, has been following a vegan diet and has given up on eating meat. He claims that overhauling his eating patterns has eventually helped him become a better athlete.

The Briton adopted the vegan diet almost six years ago when several celebrities were implementing a similar change in their diet. Though, Hamilton claims one of his closest friends in New York influenced him to become a vegan when he told the dark realities of animal-based food production.

But it probably enhanced his performances as he won four-straight titles since then. At 38, he still feels fitter than ever and believes in propagating the benefits of the vegan diet, so much so that he collaborated with a string of celebrities to get the message across to the masses.

Vegan, champion, always been a knight in shining armor for those society forgets, it’s Sir Lewis Hamilton now. pic.twitter.com/7527oAwGp6 — Ingrid Newkirk (@IngridNewkirk) December 15, 2021

Lewis Hamilton produced a documentary on a plant-based diet

In the middle of 2019, the Game changers, a documentary on the plant-based diet, was released worldwide. It debunked several myths about nutritional and dietary intake.

For many, it was an eye-opener and talked about the realities of the meat industry. Hence, how could Hamilton, who is a flag-bearer of the vegan diet in F1, could have missed out on such an opportunity?

The seven-time world champion, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, James Cameroon, Novak Djokovic and etc., came on the board as the executive producer. Hamilton also appeared in the documentary to shed his thoughts on the subject, obviously favouring a plant-based diet.

Nevertheless, with the documentary released, Hamilton also managed to increase his bandwidth and increased his marketability. Moreover, he is now interested in the entertainment industry, as his F1 life is gradually ending.

Mercedes star gets into movie-making

Early in 2022, Hamilton announced that he was collaborating with Brad Pitt to make a blockbuster movie on Formula 1. The project has gained massive hype and traction from F1 fans.

Though, Hamilton has revealed he won’t be in the movie cast and is rather interested in the production side of the project. He has talked about his interest n this part of movie-making and could soon pick up future projects.

Lewis Hamilton on working with Brad Pitt and their new F1 film: “I want to make the movie, in terms of having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future or should be now but will be in the future.” #F1 👉 pic.twitter.com/JNy1Oheg5s — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) February 15, 2023

He disclosed that, along with Pitt, he is finding suitable actors for his movie’s cast. Though, by when the project will be complete is unknown. Till then, Hamilton focuses on his upcoming F1 season, where he wishes to vie for the championship again.

