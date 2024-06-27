Awaited Reality TV Show Puts Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika’s Mother in Same League as Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina

Prime Video is all set to release a show based on the life of Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika’s mother, Maria Cerqueira Gomes. This show is expected to put Kika’s mother in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and the Kardashians.

The show, Maria, will release sometime in September. As per the teaser of the show, the documentary will reveal details about Maria Cerqueria Gomes’ personal life.

Other than Maria Cerqueria Gomes, the teaser featured three other prominent personalities. It features Ruben Rua, who presents the Em Família’ format along with the 41-year-old. The teaser then also features Cristina Ferreira, who Maria Cerqueria Gomes replaced in the mornings of the Queluz de Baixo station in 2018.

And last but not least, the 41-year-old presenter’s daughter, Kika Cerqueira Gomes, also features. The upcoming Maria show is expected to be similar to Rodriguez’s I Am Georgina and Keeping Up With the Kardashians as all three shows shed light on the lives of the protagonists.

Since I Am Georgina and Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been such hits, fans can expect a similar reception for the upcoming Maria show. The Maria show is also expected to be a success because Maria Cerqueira Gomes is one of the most famous personalities in Portugal.

Why is Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika’s mother so famous?

Maria Cerqueira Gomes is not only famous in Portugal because of being a presenter but also a model. She began her modeling career back in 2000. She first modeled for famous Portuguese designer Miguel Vieira in that year’s edition of Portugal Fashion.

After modeling for a few years, she began her career as a presenter. The first show she presented was Shelter back in 2006. Since then, she has presented over 20 different shows.

She has two children from two different relationships. Kika Gomes was born in January 2003 because of Maria Cerqueira Gomes’ relationship with Gonçalo Gomes. Meanwhile, João was born in August 2017 because of the Portuguese presenter’s second relationship with António Miguel Cardoso.

Maria Cerqueira Gomes’ first child, Kika, is currently a famous model in Portugal. The 21-year-old perhaps got into modeling because of her mother’s influence.