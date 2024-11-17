Instagram Account Goes Down After Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika Acts Against ‘Hate and Negativity’

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is one of the most popular drivers on the grid and as his fame continues to increase, so does that of his girlfriend Kika Gomes. However, with increased fame, there are also some fans who spread “hate and negativity,” as Kika pointed out via Instagram on October 17.

After coming across one of her hate accounts, Gomes wrote, “I just came across something from this account, and honestly, it’s wild to me that someone can dedicate so much time and energy to spreading hate and negativity about someone they don’t even know”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

She added, “It is a reminder of how much better the world could be if we all focused on building each other up instead of tearing each other down. I hope that, one day, you find peace and fulfillment that doesn’t come from trying to hurt others”.

Shortly after Gomes replied to this fan, either it was Instagram that took this hate account down, or the user themselves. Considering how online trolling has increased recently, this is unlikely to be the last time an F1 driver or their girlfriends receive hate messages.

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend also once urged fans to stop spreading fake rumors

A few months ago, a major controversy erupted after former F1 driver Jerome D’Ambrosio’s ex-wife shockingly accused Kelly Piquet of trying to break up her marriage. Due to this allegation, several fans called out Piquet on social media and slammed her.

With online hate against her getting out of hand, Piquet clarified the same once and for all by putting up a social media post. She took to Instagram and wrote,

“The online world can be a wonderful place for various reasons, but a very scary one when wrong information and lies are thrown around. I am unsure of the appropriate approach to address hate stemming from falsehoods”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

Verstappen too replied to Piquet’s post and urged fans to stop spreading such hate based on “false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok”. He categorized the allegations as both “insane and ridiculous”.

Since there were also rumors swirling around the same time that Piquet and Verstappen were perhaps not on good terms, the Dutchman vehemently decided to end them as well. “We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together,” he concluded.