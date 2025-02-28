“Can’t Stand People Talking S**t”: Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika Stands Against Hate Spread by Someone She Knew

Being a famous Portuguese model and the girlfriend of F1 driver Pierre Gasly, Kika Gomes most often posts about the brands she endorses and her luxurious lifestyle. However, she recently took to social media to hit back at a person she knew a long time ago and one who is now spreading hate about her.

In a lengthy video she uploaded on TikTok, Gomes explained how a person — who she only spoke once in her life with and that too when she was 13 — is now spreading hate against her. “I usually never come here (social media) to talk but I feel I need to share this,” she began the video by saying, suggesting that she really needed to get this thing off her chest.

“I hate, I genuinely hate people that live to hate,” she added while explaining how this video may seem strange and “messy” to her fans but it is something she really needed to share. “Basically, I cannot stop hearing people talking s**t about others. People that need to gossip 24/7, that say bad things about me that are not true”.

But who is this person who is spreading so much hate about Gomes?

“This person I spoke once in my life, when I was like 13, is now saying things about me,” she added without disclosing who she was referring to. “Like I hate people that live to gossip”. She then ended her video by advising her fans not to spend time gossiping and instead live their own lives and let others live theirs.

Kika’s latest experience with someone spreading hate against her comes just a few months after an unknown individual created a fake account, doing exactly the same. Although that account has now been deactivated, it seems that the Portuguese model is going through a rough patch.

Gasly’s girlfriend has been losing friends

Gomes and Lando Norris’ rumored girlfriend Magui Corceiro used to be the best of friends at one point in time, but now do not see eye to eye, per some social media reports. @f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle reported in September last year that “There have been rumors for some time that their friendship is on the rocks”.

While they did not reveal what led to their fallout, they did state that Gomes unfollowed Corceiro on social media shortly after. They are likely to have had a serious quarrel as the two were such good friends that they were often spotted at parties and vacations together.

Moreover, in order to celebrate their friendship, they also got matching friendship tattoos. So, with Gomes now facing a harder time with all the hate she has been receiving on social media, she will hope that she can rekindle her friendship with Corceiro, who herself knows the feeling of facing hate on social media.