Away From the Action, Pierre Gasly’s Girlfriend Left in Tears After Missing Out Ultimate F1 Wag Experience

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly surprised everyone at the Dutch Grand Prix this past weekend as he finished third. The Frenchman brilliantly navigated the challenges that the changing weather brought about to finish ahead of the Red Bull of fourth-placed Sergio Perez and the Ferrari of fifth-placed Carlos Sainz. Following the conclusion of the race, he would have wanted to celebrate with his girlfriend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes. However, the Portuguese model was just there in spirits and shed tears from home after watching her boyfriend’s success.

As for himself, Gasly was ecstatic. During his post-race press conference, he explained how delighted he was to finally clinch his first podium this season.

The 27-year-old revealed how happy he was to not only drive a good race for himself but also for the team, who made some brilliant calls to help maximize their result. He then also explained how it was finally pleasing to get a strong result, having been unfortunate on several occasions previously.

Kika Cerqueira Gomes celebrates after Pierre Gasly finishes third

As seen in the post below, Kika Cerqueira Gomes was delighted after Pierre Gasly grabbed a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. She can be seen rooting for the Frenchman and watching each moment of the race closely.

The Portuguese model has often been behind Gasly and supported him in most other races this season. However, she ended up missing this race and could not be there to celebrate with her boyfriend.

As for Gasly, he wanted to do his best in the race after having made a mistake early on. The 27-year-old had received a five-second penalty after the FIA had deemed him guilty of speeding in the pit lane.

Gasly explains his unhappiness after receiving a penalty

Following the conclusion of arguably one of the most enthralling races of the 2023 season, Pierre Gasly expressed his disappointment after he received a five-second penalty. As quoted by racingnews365.com, he said in his post-race interview, “I was pretty upset that I got a five-second penalty earlier in the race“.

As a result, the Frenchman was keen to do the best he could to make up for his mistake. And he did exactly that as he drove a brilliant race to grab his first podium this season.

The Alpine driver will now hope to carry on this form to the next race at Monza. The Italian Grand Prix will take place from September 1 to 3.