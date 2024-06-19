Former Ferrari Employee Suggests Haas to Go for an American Driver Over Oliver Bearman

Despite the recent American influence on the sport, F1 still only has one driver and one team from the United States. Haas, which is the only American team on the current grid, has never had an American driver. However, that could change because of their reported links with Oliver Bearman.

Amid speculations that the British teenager could sign for Haas, former Ferrari employee Peter Windsor has advised the team to sign an American driver instead. Speaking on the latest episode of the Cameron F1 podcast, Windsor said,

“The shame really, for me, for Haas, is that they don’t have much more of an American feel to the team. And it’s an opportunity now to get another American into Formula One and to have a good, young, talented American in that other car. I’m surprised they don’t do that.”

Windsor understands how hiring Bearman will get them in the good books with Ferrari, who happen to be their power unit suppliers. Moreover, there is little doubt in the 18-year-old’s abilities as well to perform at the highest level.

Hence, what seems to irk Windsor is not Haas’ shortlist for drivers, but their adamant reluctance to not even consider signing an American racer. He believes they’re going for drivers that will either get results or money.

However, if they do give a young American a chance and he starts delivering results, they could earn a fortune over the long term. Several American corporations will be willing to shell out millions to represent the face of America in Formula 1.

Hence, this could be a massive opportunity for Haas. However, it’s not a short-term plan, which is exactly why Haas is hesitant to sign an American. Furthermore, Americans have never found it easy to be granted entry into F1.

The problems Americans have faced in Formula 1

Logan Sargeant is currently the only American on the grid. His entry ended a long draught of American drivers in F1 as Alexander Rossi was the last man from the country to compete in the sport in 2015. Before Rossi, Scott Speed competed in the 2006 season for Toro Rosso.

However, none of the aforementioned names have made a mark. In fact, there are also rumors of Sargeant being replaced by 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli sometime in the current season.

This also seemingly highlights the FIA’s bias toward European drivers. This is because when Colton Herta was in the same position as Antonelli, F1’s governing body did not grant the American driver a super license.

The FIA blocked Herta’s entry, owing to his young age. Now the same rules are being supposedly bent for Antonelli and were for Max Verstappen back in the day. However, it is not just American drivers who find it difficult to enter F1.

Even American teams such as Andretti have found it difficult to get the nod from Formula One Management to be granted entry into the sport. Hence, a new and young driver from the United States is perhaps what is required for Americans to get more acceptance in the F1 community.