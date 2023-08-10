Carlos Sainz’s Summer Love Rebecca Donaldson Almost Chased the Bag With $27.35 Exclusive Content With the Ferrari Star

The F1 2023 season is currently on a summer break and most of the team members are spending time with their families. Among them, star Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is spending some quality time with his rumored girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

Donaldson is a 28-year-old model from Scotland. According to Hollywoodlife, M+P models manage her. She has also worked in London, Amsterdam, and Paris apart from Scotland. And now with her presumably dating one of the most talented drivers on the current grid, she is trying to keep even her social life private. But, she has made some of the content available to her subscribers.

Donaldson has made part of her Instagram profile private and only available to her subscribers. Any individual who wants to see her private profile which presumably contains images of her with Sainz needs to pay $27.35.

Sainz’s rumored girlfriend attempted to make more money using a special Instagram function

Since F1 drivers are usually very private about their love life, Donaldson was perhaps attempting to make good use of the situation. This is because any subscriber that she would have received would have helped her make some extra money.

Carlos Sainz previously dated Isa Hernaez

Carlos Sainz and Isa Hernaez dated for seven long years before they broke up in June earlier this year. The two reportedly broke up after reports emerged that the Spaniard had cheated on her during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. These rumors emerged after Sainz was caught hanging out with London-based model Mia Brown at a party in Monaco.

And soon after, fans then also caught Sainz hanging out with Rebecca Donaldson in the streets of Italy, following which it became clear that the Spaniard was no longer dating Hernaez. Now it will be interesting to see if Donaldson makes her presence felt during Grand Prix weekends, similar to how Hernaez did when she was dating the Ferrari driver.