Ayao Komatsu Doesn’t Give Much Hope to Gene Haas’ Expectations After Revealing ‘Not So Bright’ 2024 Prospects

When Gene Haas made the vastly unpopular decision of sacking Guenther Steiner, the American would’ve hoped that it would turn a new leaf for the team. However, Steiner’s replacement, Ayao Komatsu has already put a dampener on Haas’ expectations with a grim prediction for 2024.

While Steiner exited only recently, work on the team’s 2024 challenger had been in the the works for quite some time now. Naturally, with the 2024 season only a couple of months away from commencing, not a lot can be done to change or better concept on such short notice.

Komatsu, according to The Race, isn’t going to promise the moon to Gene Haas anytime soon. The Japanese engineer has admitted that while the 2024 car is a clear step ahead from last year, the timing of the developmental focus changing has impeded the rate of progress for the team.

Gene Haas has made his intentions very clear. He wants Haas to move up the field, and do it quickly. Whilst his latest confidante, Komatsu shares the same aspirations, the latter is less optimistic about the 2024 season as his boss would have him be.

Despite filling in Guenther Steiner’s shoes, Ayao Komatsu wants to forge a legacy of his own at Haas

In an interview with The Athletic, Komatsu reiterated that he was not here to imitate or even emulate Guenther Steiner. The 47-year-old is keen to see Haas rise to the top of Formula 1, whilst leaving his own imprint and legacy on the team.

That being said, he has picked up a personality trait or two after spending 8 years with Steiner as his right hand man. “This is not something I’m proud to say! My language is not great. I swear way too much. But I try not to do that,” revealed Komatsu, who evidently got this x-rated habit out of Steiner who made this his bread and butter on Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries.

Komatsu has set his priorities straight. As team principal, his job is to only worry about the performance of the team on the track and technically. Media and sponsorship exposure is something he will not trouble himself with as “that’s not my job.”

This comes as a stark contrast to how Steiner ran the team. For all intents and purposes, Steiner was the face of the team, gaining massive popularity for himself and the team in the paddock, amongst the fans and sponsors.