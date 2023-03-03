Bahrain F1 GP 2023 Weather Forecast: What Is the Weather in Sakhir Ahead of F1’s First Race of 2023?

The opening race of the 2023 F1 season is just around the corner. For the third consecutive year, Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir will be hosting the first race of the campaign. Heading into the Bahrain GP, there are plenty of things for F1 fans to look forward to.

Last year’s outing in Bahrain produced one of the best and most entertaining races of the season. Red Bull and Ferrari entered the race, level on performance, and Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen treated fans to some scintillating racing action.

Fans will be hoping for more of the same this Sunday when a brand-new season gets underway. The fastest car during last week’s pre-season testing was Red Bull, and they are expected to be the car to beat at the Bahrain GP. Ferrari will be hoping to improve on their pre-season display and go toe-to-toe with Red Bull once again in Sakhir.

Bahrain GP 2023 Weather Forecast:

The conditions in Bahrain are usually hot and dry, but there have been instances when rain has spoiled play, even in the desert! This weekend, however, the conditions are expected to be perfect for drivers, throughout.

F1’s official website provided fans with an insight into what fans can expect from the opening round in Sakhir, weather-wise.

Friday, 3rd March 2023- FP1 and FP2

Maximum Temperature: 27 Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 17 Celsius

Weather conditions: Dry and sunny with light wind, temperature expected to drop during FP2

Saturday, 4th March 2023- FP3 and Qualifying

Maximum Temperature: 28 Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 18 Celsius

Weather conditions: Moderate weather with fair winds throughout the day

Sunday, 5th March 2023: Race day

Maximum Temperature: 29 Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 19 Celsius

Weather conditions: Sunny day, expected to be hotter than the previous two days of the weekend

Which team is expected to win the Bahrain GP?

At the pre-season test in Bahrain last week, Red Bull had the fastest car and most pundits feel that the Milton-Keynes-outfit are the favorites to win the opening round. Most of them also think that Ferrari will struggle to match up to their speed, much like they did in the last few races of 2022.

Aston Martin showed tremendous progress at the pre-season test, but the times recorded during testing can often be deceiving. Fernando Alonso and the Silverstone-based outfit will be hoping for them to carry forward their good pace into the opening round, as on paper, they have a chance at being ahead of Mercedes, at least for the first few rounds of the season.

