BBC Journalist Reveals There Is a “Small Possibility” of Max Verstappen Leaving Red Bull After 2024

Since the beginning of the year, Red Bull Racing has been marred with controversy. The Christian Horner saga brought a lot of uncertainty regarding the future of multiple team members including Max Verstappen. The Dutchman and the team have always denied claims of any separation in the near future. However, BBC journalist Andrew Benson has opened the wound again suggesting there is still a possibility on the latest episode of the F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

Benson revealed, “There’s quite a strong possibility, I’m told, although Max Verstappen has not decided that he could well leave Red Bull at the end of 2025 and go to Mercedes.”

“There’s still a small possibility, only small, that he could leave at the end of this year. And although he has a contract at the end of 2028, there are mechanisms by which Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull whenever he chooses. So this is not a resolved situation by any stretch of the imagination.”, he added.

The uncertainty created by Red Bull’s backing of Horner in the “inappropriate behavior” investigation still persists according to Benson. Rumors around the paddock constantly suggest a scenario where Verstappen leaves the team.

As the BBC reporter highlighted, there are mechanisms in place that will allow him to leave whenever he pleases, before his Red Bull contract ends. The Austrian outfit’s recent struggles have also not helped their case.

This scenario gathered further steam with his father Jos’ continued spat with Horner. The former racer openly confessed the British boss’ continued involvement would break up Red Bull internally. Since then they haven’t seen eye to eye. They added to their ongoing spat by butting heads ahead of the Austrian GP.

Max Verstappen’s father and Christian Horner locked horns ahead of the Austrian GP

The Red Bull Ring featured a Legends Parade with several veteran racers in old prestigious cars. Max Verstappen’s father was also expected to drive the 2012 Red Bull car in the parade. However, Horner supposedly tried to block his inclusion which was confessed by Jos to a Dutch newspaper. He also admitted he wouldn’t be driving because of Horner’s alleged actions.

The 50-year-old denied any suggestions of him trying to block Jos’ inclusion in the parade. However, if the Dutchman were to be part of the procession, it was suggested he wouldn’t be filmed by Red Bull’s channels or shown on any of Red Bull’s channels. When the word reached the ex-F1 man’s ears, Jos decided it was not worth the drama. This has added fuel to the tensions between them.

This is also a reason why Verstappen’s early exit from Red Bull is still a possibility. The most obvious destination is Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have been trying everything they can to secure his services.

One thing that is hampering their chances is their cars’ poor state. However, with W15 on an upward trajectory and the 2026 regulations working as a neutralizer, there might be a chance.