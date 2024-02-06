Christian Horner Denies Allegations After ‘Independent Investigations’ Opens Up

Red Bull’s 2024 title challenge has been dealt with a severe blow even before the season begins as Christian Horner is reportedly being investigated for inappropriate behavior towards an employee of the team. The 50-year-old, who has been a pivotal figure behind Red Bull’s success has allegedly sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a female employee and could be sacked if the investigation deems him guilty. However, the Briton has vehemently denied those claims.

Crash.net has official word from Red Bull stating that Horner has categorically denied these accusations. The Guardian has even quoted the Briton as saying, “I completely deny these claims.”

The accusations against Horner are not without substantial documentation. Motorsport-Total.com has revealed that the higher ups of the Red Bull group have a dossier full of evidence that is becoming a part of the investigation being carried out by an independent lawyer.

The latest murmurs suggest that the Red Bull boss has been advised to amicably step down from his role as team principal of Red Bull, a suggestion that he has been denied. If true, it could mean the end of an illustrious career at the very pinnacle of motorsport that culminated into 7 driver’s titles and 6 Constructors’ wins for Red Bull.

What could happen to Christian Horner if he is found guilty by Red Bull?

The allegations that have been levelled on Horner are very serious and could have major ramifications for the 50-year-old. If found guilty, Horner could see himself thrown out of the team and even possibly be banned from the paddock. This would of course be in addition to the public beating he would get and his personal life going haywire with Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell and his kids involved.

While Horner has come out in his own defense, it would seem like his colleagues over at Red Bull Racing are not inclined to make any comments just yet. Most surprisingly, even Helmut Marko chose to be tight lipped about the entire affair. Motorsport-Total.com quoted the Austrian saying, “I’m not saying anything about it.”

The internal investigation is still underway and they are yet to arrive at a conclusion. There are contrasting reports emerging with some sources claiming that Horner’s investigation has nothing to do with lewd behavior. Rather it is concentrated on his alleged ‘management style‘ perceived by the complainant as being too aggressive.

In the meanwhile, until proven guilty, Horner is expected to remain the team principal of Red Bull for the time being.