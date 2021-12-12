F1

“Because of Checo, I won the title”: Max Verstappen thanks teammate Sergio Perez for helping him win the World Championship

"Because of Checo, I won the title": Max Verstappen thanks teammate Sergio Perez for helping him win the World Championship
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Venkatesh Iyer Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer imitates Rajnikant after scoring century vs Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22
Next Article
Why Mercedes has lodged two different protests against Red Bull and Max Verstappen after the conclusion of 2021 championship?
F1 Latest News
Why Mercedes has lodged two different protests against Red Bull and Max Verstappen after the conclusion of 2021 championship?
Why Mercedes has lodged two different protests against Red Bull and Max Verstappen after the conclusion of 2021 championship?

Mercedes has lodged two different protests with the FIA over the controversial end of the…