“Because of Checo, I won the title”: Max Verstappen thanks teammate Sergio Perez for helping him win the World Championship

Max Verstappen admits that his teammate Sergio Perez played a huge part in him winning his maiden F1 Championship.

Verstappen is the 2021 F1 World Champion. The Red Bull driver passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to take home his first title.

It was Verstappen’s 10th victory of the season and his most important one. The 24-year-old described the moment as unbelievable. “Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap, it’s incredible. I don’t know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it.” said Max after the race.

Verstappen took time out to laud his teammate Sergio Perez despite the spotlight being on him.

The Mexican has had a mixed first year in Red Bull but has played a vital role in his teammate’s success. Perez even sacrificed his flying lap in qualifying on Saturday to give his partner a tow.

This gave Max an advantage and made sure he started the race on pole.

Perez has been an incredible teammate, says Max Verstappen

Perez also played a part in Sunday’s race. The Mexican driver held off Hamilton for quite a few laps to allow Max to catch up. When the Mercedes driver passed Perez, Verstappen had already gained 6 seconds.

Verstappen was heard on the team radio saying, “Checo is a legend.”

After the race, the Dutchman praised Perez and said that he couldn’t have won without him. He described the 31-year-old as the ‘best teammate’.

Max on Checo: “Insane. Because of Checo, I won the championship aswell.”#AbuDhabiGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) December 12, 2021

“I also want to say thank you to Checo, he’s been a brilliant team-mate.” said the newly crowned World Champion.

Sergio Perez finishes the season in 4th place in the driver’s standings. The Guadalajara born driver said he was happy to help his teammate and is sure ‘he would have done the same for him.’

