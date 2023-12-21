Besides F1, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Dominated Another Sport Against the F1 Grid off the Track

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez dominated the grid like never before in the 2023 F1 season. The Red Bull duo claimed 21 wins out of 22 races, and took home both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships long before the season came to an end. Now, they have revealed that they teamed up once to get the better of the grid earlier as well.

Verstappen and Perez were both present in Oracle Red Bull Racing’s YouTube channel’s latest Talking Bull episode. There, the duo got asked by a fan if they played FIFA together. To which, the three-time world champion had an affirmative answer.

“Yeah yeah, we did. In Japan,” said Verstappen. “Back in the day when we were not teammates,” added Perez. Following this, the Dutch driver further added, “In ’19 may be, when there was a typhoon, we couldn’t race on Saturday. So all the drivers were [given off]. We were dominating.”

Back in 2019, Verstappen was in Red Bull, while Perez was at Racing Point. The duo played FIFA while the other drivers such as Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Alex Albon watched them play. It all happened after Typhoon Hagibis wreaked havoc on the Southern Japanese coastline.

Verstappen, who is usually a racing nerd is also very good at FIFA. He also showed this prowess when he went on to take on different drivers during the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. Interestingly, this also led Perez to call for more game time with Verstappen in the video.

Max Verstappen and Co.’s obsession with FIFA

While F1 drivers are the best drivers in the world without a doubt, they are also very good when it comes to FIFA games. Drivers like Albon, Norris, Sainz, Perez, etc. are exceptionally well when it comes to this game.

However, Max Verstappen is the best man when it comes to FIFA. Apart from being an F1 world champion, and one of the best sim racers, the Dutchman is also a ranked FIFA player.

The 26-year-old had his gamertag named ‘crgboy007’. It ranked 21st in the whole world in the FIFA Ultimate Team in 2019. He also reached 31st rank in the world in August 2018.

Apart from this, the Red Bull driver also claimed a win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race earlier this year. All in all, Max Verstappen is a dominant name when it comes to both on and off the track.