Big Win for McLaren in $23 Million Lawsuit as Alex Palou “Admits That He Renounced His Contractual Obligations”

Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has admitted in court that he renounced his McLaren contractual obligations. This is a huge win for the Woking-based outfit, who had filed a $23 million lawsuit against the Spanish driver.

In his response to the lawsuit filed against him, Palou revealed that he changed his mind about joining McLaren ahead of the 2024 campaign. As quoted by AP, Palou said that he “lost trust and confidence that (McLaren) genuinely intended to support his ambition to race in the Formula One Series“.

As a result, he decided to continue racing with CGR in the Indy Car Series instead. After issuing his initial response, the 26-year-old “admits that he renounced his contractual obligations” with McLaren. The report from AP then further adds the breakdown of all the damages the Woking-based outfit are seeking.

“Among the damages McLaren is seeking is nearly $15.5 million in lost revenue under official partner agreements with sponsors NTT Data and General Motors that anticipated Palou would be the driver, including $7 million in revenue and prize money from IndyCar itself,” reads the report.

Now, with Palou no longer a part of McLaren, the Woking-based outfit signed IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward as the Spaniard’s replacement. O’Ward will now be the team’s F1 reserve driver. He will fulfill this duty alongside his full-time responsibility as an IndyCar driver for Arrow McLaren Racing.

Alex Palou once also betrayed Chip Ganassi for McLaren

Soon before Alex Palou snubbed McLaren for Chip Ganassi, there was also a time when the scenario was exactly the opposite. McLaren had previously poached the Spaniard from Chip Ganassi and also paid his legal fees.

While Palou signed for the Woking-based outfit at the time and also received an advanced salary for the same, he has now snubbed McLaren. As a result, McLaren had no choice but to sue the 26-year-old for failing to meet his contractual obligations. These are the reasons why the team is seeking a whopping $23 million in damages.