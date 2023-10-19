IndyCar Champion Alex Palou Sheds Light on Max Verstappen Dominating Him During Joint Racing Activities

The world of motorsports is indeed witnessing the rise of young talents recently. Alex Palou is one name who has won two Indycar championships in the last three seasons. The 26-year-old had an outstanding 2023 season, winning five races and 10 podiums. Despite his recent triumphs and dominance on Indycar tracks, the 26-year-old believes that Max Verstappen is the “strongest” racing driver. His admiration for Verstappen arose from his involvement in one of the joint racing activities alongside the three-time F1 champion.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen has been a dominant force in Formula 1 over, winning 49 Grand Prix and three titles. However, this season has been one of his most dominant, with the Dutchman shattering every record. He has won 14 races so far, 10 of them consecutively. His performance has earned him praise from all across the world. One of them has come directly from Indycar champion Alex Palou.

Formula 1 and IndyCar are two of the most prestigious forms of professional motor racing, with world-famous drivers and car manufacturers. The sports community and its followers frequently lead to debates over which motorsport prevails supreme. However, the Chip Ganassi driver’s recent comments about Max Verstappen, in one of his interviews with AS might put an end to these disputes for the time being.

Advertisement

Alex Palou believes Max Verstappen to be the most formidable driver

Alex Palou has created a name for himself as a standout driver in IndyCar despite having little time at the top of motorsports. He received a chance to pilot a Formula 1 vehicle as part of McLaren’s testing driver program. However, it was through joint activities, including simulator sessions with Max Verstappen, that the 26-year-old confirmed his conviction that the Dutchman is undoubtedly the strongest driver. He does, however, appreciate Fernando Alonso’s skill, believing that he can compete with Verstappen’s prowess.

In his interview with AS quoted by Formula Passion, the 26-year-old said, “I think Max is the best. Alonso is not far behind him but, despite the car Max has, the differences with his teammate and the ten wins in a row make him special. I get along very well with him, we do things together in the simulator and he’s the best there too. ” While wrapping, the IndyCar champion said,” It has an edge that others don’t have. That’s why I think he’s superior to the others.”

Max Verstappen’s racing prowess has clearly persuaded the world that he is championship material. With his current form and the blistering RB19, Verstappen is widely expected to reign until the end of 2025.

How does Verstappen remain the Top pick?

Max Verstappen has shown incredible skill while piloting his RB19 in challenging circumstances like his home race, the Dutch Grand Prix. However, it is unquestionable that his success is directly linked to the performance of the RB car. Even with a 10% reduction in Wind Tunnel testing time, the Red Bull team has a significant advantage over its competitors.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UhStormy__/status/1691718537474134054?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The RB19’s design, developed by the god of aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, has frequently resulted in a margin of over 20 seconds between the Red Bull vehicle and the rest of the grid. However, given the ongoing significant difference, other teams will need an extensive amount of time to construct a vehicle that can match Verstappen and his team’s prowess.

After the summer break, teams displayed a better understanding of the car’s concept. Besides, the release of upgrade packages by Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren has drastically closed the performance difference. This news could certainly become a headache for Red Bull and pose a threat to the team’s dominance. Although Red Bull has won both titles this year, the rest of the field may lift their game in the future season, making the competition more formidable.