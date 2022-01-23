“Boardroom meltdown at Ferrari?”: Mattia Binotto and John Elkann are at cross-roads over the potential appointment of Jean Todt

Latest reports point towards Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s deteriorating relationship with Chairman Jon Elkann.

The relationship between Binotto and Elkann has never been the strongest. The two have been at cross-roads regarding several decisions made at the team, and the latest one seems to have stirred things up even more.

Former FIA president Jean Todt was linked with a return to Ferrari over the last few weeks. The Frenchman was pivotal for the Scuderia’s success from 1993-2009. He won a total of 19 titles (Drivers’ and Constructors’) during his stint in Maranello.

As a result, Ferrari fans all around the world were excited about the 75-year old’s return to the team. He was rumored to join as a special advisor, something which Binotto reportedly wanted.

However, according to Formu1a.uno, Ferrari’s chairman Elkann stopped the move from going through. Elkann was also the one who made the final decision to not renew Sebastian Vettel’s contract after the 2020 season.

The Italian-American industrialist remains focused on the outfit’s charge towards Championship glory. He plans to be as involved as possible with the workings, something that Binotto does not seem to favor.

Is Mattia Binotto’s role as Ferrari team principal under threat?

According to the reports, Elkann is not happy with Binotto as a team principal. He values the 52-year old’s contribution, but wants a ‘real team principal’ to take charge of the Scuderia.

As a result, he held talks with Red Bull and McLaren bosses Christian Horner and Andreas Seidl respectively. Both negotiations failed in the end as neither of them wanted to make the switch.

Horner, whose contract with Red Bull expires soon, insisted that he plans to renew and remain at Milton-Keynes for the foreseeable future.

Binotto wanted Todt to join the Maranello team, as it would have secured his role as team principal further. However, Elkann is not very keen on keeping the Lausanne born boss in his current role. It was one of the reasons why he didn’t let Jean Todt return to the team.

It has been widely speculated that Ferrari have made massive strides in terms of their car, ahead of the 2022 season. Binotto made it clear that he expects them to challenge for race wins, and eventually the Title, again in the near future.

However, whether the boardroom meltdown in Maranello acts as an Achilles heel for the team, is yet to be seen.

