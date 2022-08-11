When Lewis Hamilton had to change the tires of his $77,000 car on a gas station

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton had to park his electronic Mercedes-Benz EQC for a quick stop tire change in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton got some pitlane practice as he had to change the tires of his Mercedes-Benz EQC on his way home back in 2020.

Hamilton is an all-time great when it comes to driving the car centred in the driver’s seat. He has won seven world championships, multiple records of wins, and pole.

Name it and the Briton has done it all except changing tires in the pitlane. However, to everyone’s surprise, he has actually accomplished this off the track.

Lewis Hamilton’s tire-changing experience

Lewis Hamilton works with the best engineers around the globe. The finest of the race crew make it to Formula One. Perhaps after watching for over 15 years, it was the Briton’s turn.

Hamilton switched position from the driver’s seat to pull out the tire puncture accessories from the back of his car. Moreover, this is the cheapest car in his garage.

The Briton enjoys driving Mercedes off the track as well. On this eventful occasion, he had to change the tire of his Mercedes-Benz EQC 4×4 which costs $78,000 dollars.

Mercedes driver had a night to remember at a gas station

The seven times world champion had a night that he will look back on while his engineers change his Mercedes W13 tires during the races.

“We had a tire blow out on the motorway and had to stop at the station. Took a minute to change the wheel but once done, I was back on the road in my EQC.”