Las Vegas GP track will be good for racing but not exciting to drive claims George Russell

In 2023, F1 will have three destinations to visit, as Las Vegas has been added to the calendar. The addition of the race in Nevada has added insane hype as F1 adds another street circuit to its calendar.

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez visited the race site. The track was inaugurated, and three drivers were there to entertain.

The trio made donuts out of their F1 cars and gave a glimpse of how the modern-day F1 cars will roar on the circuits of the Sin City. The demand for Las Vegas is extremely high as the expensive tickets have already been sold out and hotel prices during the weekend are shooting astronomically.

George Russell gives his verdict on the track

With the recent F1 event in Las Vegas, Russell spent his time on track and has some mixed feedback to give. The highlight is that he thinks the track will provide a visually spectacular race to fans. But he believes it won’t be exciting for the drivers.

“It’s never simple driving a Formula 1 car around a circuit as fast as this,” said Russell. “I don’t think this is probably going to be the most exciting one to drive. But for you guys watching, I feel this race is designed for good racing, overtakes, good racing and entertainment.”

Russell further adds that he doesn’t care whether a track is exciting until his team is at the front. In 2023, Mercedes aims to step back to the top of the grid and once again clinch the title.

Three races in the US? Who could have thought?

Russell thinks in a very positive way that F1 is expanding in the United States. He remarks that around three years ago, there was only one race in the US, which happened in Austin, which was always in doubt.

But not only has Austin cemented its place in the F1 calendar for the foreseeable future, but it also brought in two attractive destinations in Miami and Las Vegas.

The recent rise of F1 in the US has played a pivotal role in the current expansion. Many even attribute Netlix’s drive to survive for bringing such popularity, and it has also affected the drivers’ lives, as they are far more recognizable on the US streets, unlike in previous years.

