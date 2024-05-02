“He Will Finish His Career at Red Bull”: Jenson Button Bets on Max Verstappen’s Loyalty to Red Bull Amidst Much Speculations

Ever since Christian Horner’s falling out with Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, the 26-year-old’s stay at Red Bull has come under question. Many believe that Max is on an exit course and courting the likes of Mercedes. However, Jenson Button has rubbished such claims, countering with one of his own.

The 2009 F1 champion, in an interview with Sky F1, said, “He doesn’t need to leave, you know. He’s in such a strong position right now. I personally feel Max will see his career out at Red Bull. That’s what I feel, whether that’s three years, five years, whatever it is. I think he will finish his career at Red Bull.”

Speculations over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull stay emerged when Jos Verstappen made a sensational claim. Citing the divisive consequences of Horner’s presence after the investigation, the ex-F1 driver predicted the ‘implosion’ of Red Bull. He openly called for Horner’s ouster from the team before the eventual reality struck the Austrian outfit.

Max backed his father, claiming he was ‘not a liar’. However, when it came to speculations on his exit, the reigning champion has always expressed his willingness to honor the contract. That too comes with an asterisk, though. As Helmut Marko’s position on the team came under question, the Dutchman expressed his readiness to leave with him.

Rumors have once again picked momentum in the aftermath of Adrian Newey’s departure. Max is said to share great camaraderie with the master aerodynamicist and could follow in his footsteps. Button, however, made the claim on Max’s stay before Newey’s exit was made official.

Max Verstappen yet to break silence on Adrian Newey’s departure

Adrian Newey will officially leave Red Bull after the first quarter of 2025. Until then, he will serve his gardening leave by ceasing to work on the RB20 or any F1-related projects.

He will, however, continue to work on Red Bull’s ambitious hypercar project, the RB17. While the void he leaves would be difficult for Red Bull to fill, the 65-year-old himself believes the team is in good hands.

Red Bull, in its official announcement of Newey’s exit, quoted him as saying, “It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.”

Christian Horner issued a heartfelt statement as well, recalling the glorious years spent with Newey. Max Verstappen, however, is yet to react to the exit of the mastermind behind his mega success.

The Miami GP race weekend is set to kick off soon. The Dutchman will most likely share his thoughts then. What would additionally be interesting to know is if he clears the stance of his own stay at Milton Keynes. His availability is capable of adding to the chaos in the already ensuing silly season.