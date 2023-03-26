“Calm Your T*ts”: Max Verstappen Found an Insane Way To Pat Kelly Piquet’s Daughter

Max Verstappen found a crazy way to pat his stepdaughter Penelope Kvyat. In a video that resurfaced on the internet lately, the Dutch driver was seen taking a bizarre way to make P, as they call her, be gentle with his cats.

In a video from 2021, Verstappen was seen playing the famous game Call of Duty Warzone. During his gameplay, the Dutch driver was heard patting the three-year-old on handling his cats ‘Lewis’ and ‘Toto.’

Max teaching Penelope not to hit the cats. And he says hi to Lewis🤣#MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/ULAKLuVir3 — Raycon 🏎🏁 (@rayconvb) August 3, 2021

While the F1 driver was at his game, the toddler was having his time with the cats. Finding this, the 25-year-old was heard telling the young Penelope to be easy on the cats. He said her to be “easy” and not to destroy them like “that.”

He then went on to ask the toddler not to hit the cats like that. Before he’s done with his babysitting, he asked the three-year-old about her action on ‘Lewis’ and ‘Toto‘ and asked her, “Calm your Ti*s”, a way to calm her down.

Verstappen once wanted to name his cats Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

After the 2021 British Grand Prix crash, a video of the defending champion went viral. In the video, Verstappen who recently failed to follow Hamilton said he wants to name his cats after the Mercedes hotshots.

In the video, Verstappen was seen taking part in the sim race of 24 Hours of Spa. There, in the video, he was heard yelling at the cats as they were jumping through his sim.

He forgot today as well cause they were running and jumping behind him 😭 pic.twitter.com/fgLzigKYsk — Ana 🧡 (@maxvcalloway) March 25, 2023

Saying that the cats’ named Jimmy and Sassy will become pancakes if they jump behind his brake pedal, he suggested their alternative names. Stating he wants to name them after “Lewis and Toto”, the Dutch pilot made sure he hadn’t lost his sense of humor.

Verstappen and Piquet took Penelope to Karting

Despite being her stepfather, the two-time world champion makes sure he takes good care of his partner’s daughter. Penelope is the daughter of Kelly Piquet and her previous partner and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

As shared by the Dutch pilot himself, he and his partner took the three-year-old toddler to her first Karting class. Being from a racing background, it’s not unusual for P to have her first go at Karting.

Someone whose grandfathers are Nelson Piquet and Jos Verstappen, whose father is Daniil Kvyat, and whose stepfather is Max Verstappen, seeing her on the racetrack is certainly not out of the ordinary. However, it’ll be interesting to see if the toddler decides to be a racing driver herself.