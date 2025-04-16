Calum Nicholas Claims ‘Loyalty’ to Red Bull Made Him Refuse a Job Offer From Lewis Hamilton

The work put in by mechanics and engineers in F1 often goes unnoticed, with the majority of their work being behind the scenes. Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, however, always stood out, thanks to a strong social presence.

He worked at the Milton Keynes-based outfit for almost a decade before quitting this year. While working with them, he also had his loyalties tested strongly at one point.

In a podcast with ex-F1 mechanic Marc Priestley, Nicholas discussed the ‘camaraderie’ among the crew, which doesn’t reach the spotlight. “For me, that’s like the only bit that ‘Drive to Survive’ failed to portray that to fans,” Nicholas said, criticizing Netflix for not shedding light on the mechanics in the sport.

“There’s a lot of love in the paddock, a lot of respect,” he added. Nicholas was locked with his Red Bull family, and he didn’t want to leave them for anything. Not even Lewis Hamilton, who is arguably the greatest driver in the sport’s history.

Recalling the 2021 season, Nicholas revealed how, during a conversation with Hamilton and his trainer Angela Cullen, the seven-time champ asked him to come (to Mercedes) and work on his car. Interesting timing, as it was during the heat of Hamilton’s infamous title battle with Max Verstappen.

Nicholas was tempted. But he said no.

“I had a chat with him and said, ‘Look, Lewis, it’d be an honor to come work on your car. But at the same time, loyalty is really important to me’“, the ex-Red Bull mechanic explained.

Nicholas was particularly loyal to Red Bull because the Austrian team helped him when he needed it the most. “When I needed a job, when Marussia [now branded as Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s sister team] folded and I was desperately trying to stay in the paddock, it was Red Bull that gave me that opportunity.”

Over the years, he put his head down and kept working hard for the team he owed everything to, even though there could have been a chance of earning more and climbing the ranks over at Mercedes. And his efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as when he decided it was time to step out of the paddock, Red Bull repaid him with a new role.

They made him an ambassador for the team, which doesn’t come as a surprise because of his popularity. Nicholas has appeared in numerous podcasts where he has shared anecdotes about his work with Red Bull over the years. He even wrote his own book, ‘Life in the Pitlane’.

However, in that book, certain incidents he shared painted Red Bull in a bad light. For instance, a prank involving former Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley and a driver displaying pornography on his screen did not sit well with many in the community.

At a time when Red Bull is under heavy scrutiny for being a toxic workplace, considering the inappropriate behavior allegations against team principal Christian Horner, this wasn’t quite what they needed. Nicholas, regardless, passed them off as harmless pranks and remains as big a Red Bull loyalist as ever.